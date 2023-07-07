Subway to give away free sandwiches July 11 to showcase new deli sliced meats

Subway's new Deli Heroes sandwiches include (clockwise from top left), the Garlic Roast Beef, The Beast, the Grand Slam Ham, and the Titan Turkey.

Subway really wants you to try its new freshly sliced deli meats – so it's giving away up to 1 million 6-inch subs on Tuesday, July 11.

To get one of the free sandwiches, go to a participating Subway location from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.local time on Tuesday. You can choose a 6-inch sub from the fast-food franchise's new Deli Heroes lineup, a quartet of sammies harkening back to classic deli subs.

The new sandwiches highlight the chain's $80 million-plus investment in new deli meat slicers, which were gifted to all Subway franchisees and have been installed in 20,000 restaurants, the company said in a press release.

Subway sandwich giveaway: How to get a free 6-inch sub

The first 50 consumers on Tuesday, July 11 who ask for a free sub will get one. The order must be made inside a restaurant and only one sandwich per person, while supplies last. You can call ahead or ask in person if your neighborhood Subway is participating in the giveaway. (Any add-ons are additional cost and no substitutions. No additional discounts or coupons may be applied.)

What Subway sandwiches can I get free on July 11?

Subway is giving away free 6-inch sandwiches from its new Deli Heroes lineup of four subs, all served on Subway's Artisan Italian bread:

The Titan Turkey (No. 15 on the menu) : The sandwich is made with turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise

The Grand Slam Ham (No. 99) : Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise

The Garlic Roast Beef (No. 17) : Roast Beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted garlic aioli

The Beast (No. 30): Made for meat lovers – the 12-inch sandwich has one-half pound of meat – pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham and roast beef, plus double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP Vinaigrette, made with herbs, garlic and parmesan

Craving a Subway sub now? You can buy one footlong sub and get one free through July 10.

Through Monday, July 10, when you buy one footlong sandwich, get one free of equal or lesser price when you order online or in the Subway app (Use code FLBOGO). The deal is redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants; 1 per order, any add-ons cost extra and no additional discounts can be used. This deal excludes wraps.

Why is Subway giving away free sandwiches?

It's a good way to reward longtime fans and attract new customers – and perhaps lure back lapsed ones. In addition to deploying deli slicers, Subway has updated more than 10,000 restaurants in North America "with a fresh look and feel," the company said, and "continues to roll out enhancements to its digital experience to make online ordering easier and faster."

“Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches," said Trevor Haynes, Subway's president for North America, in the news release. “This year’s changes are even bigger and more transformational. … We can’t wait for America to taste the difference and see how far we have come on our journey.”

Subway has invested more than $80 million in new deli meat slicers, which were gifted to all Subway franchisees and have been installed in 20,000 restaurant. And more than 10,000 restaurants in North America have been upgraded "with a fresh look and feel," the company says.

Another factor: Subway is on the auction block. Back in February, the company posted a note to investors saying "its shareholders are exploring a possible sale of the company. There is no indication of timing or assurance that a sale will occur."

The company wants to keep its two-year turnaround going. Subway saw a 9.2% increase in global same-store sales in 2022, compared to 2021, Subway reported in February. The company trimmed its number of stores from about 44,000 to 37,000.

Sales in North America, where 17,000 Subways are located, rose 7.8%. So far, this year those trends continue with North America sales up 11.7% and digital sales up 21.2%, the company says.

Subway's continued success could push the privately-held company's price tag to about $10 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That's a lot of subs – and a bag of chips.

