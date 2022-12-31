For a subtle, less ‘on the razz’ gleam, try a glass highlighter

I like highlighter almost as little as I like lipgloss. There’s something about that obvious, aggressively shimmery powder look that I associate – a little too strongly – with early Instagram and it already felt dated back then. If I ever do add gleam to the face’s high plains, it will always be with cream highlighter rather than powder (Rose Inc makes the best), but I’m not an instinctive lover of everyday shimmer.

A glass highlighter is a whole other story – especially now that they’re easier to find. Instead of dry glittery particles, glass highlighters give a subtly light-reflecting, almost wet-looking gleam that looks and feels – at least to me – way more sophisticated and less “night on the razz”.

They are also a more logical finishing touch to a modern, minimalist evening makeup of bold lipstick, a sharp tick or smudge of eyeliner, and bronzer to enliven one’s wintry pallor.

Just stroking a glass highlighter along the cheek and brow bones, and maybe a little down the nose too, makes everything look less effortful and consequently, more chic. Victoria Beckham Beauty (a brand few were expecting to be as great as it has proven) makes my favourite glass highlighter. The enlarged lipstick bullet of Beckham’s Reflect Highlighter Stick (£36) is small enough to slip into an evening clutch, and just fat enough to make correct application possible after three glasses of wine.

It has a zero-glitter, hint-of-peachy pearlescence that is very flattering on any skin tone, whether bathed in daylight or stricken by strobe. The texture – creamy, ungreasy – leaves a grown-up, elegant sheen that could pass for good health and mild exertion rather than makeup.

It has much in common with Westman Atelier’s beautiful and gift-worthy Lit Stick in Nectar, though this has a more noticeable peachy tone and is even dearer at £44.

If, like me, you’re a part-time highlighter, you may wish to lower the cost per swipe. In which case, e.l.f’s marvellous Jelly Pop Glow Stick, delivers all of the gleam of the others for an affordable £8.

This chubby, twist-up stick claims to be gold-toned (it reads more like a soft pink to me, but it’s still lovely). It lacks the exterior glamour of the Victoria Beckham one, with its gold, fluted casing (and it’s also a smidge shinier on the skin), but does the job very prettily and is a dead ringer for Merit’s Day Glow, a glass highlighter wildly popular in the US which is launching here this month.

