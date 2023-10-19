Substitute teachers in short supply

Substitute teachers are a valuable commodity for schools, and they are starting to become scarce in Drayton Valley.

Both the Wild Rose School Division and the St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic School Division say that it has become harder and harder to find substitute teachers.

“I think there is a labour shortage in a lot of areas,” says Greg Wedman, the deputy superintendent for WRSD. He says the division has been having a hard time filling positions in every area, including teachers, custodial, and casual or substitute teachers.

Wedman says there are a combination of issues that could be causing the shortage. He says that he believes the pandemic may have been part of the issue. At the time, students in university were subject to online schooling similar to students in K-12. There were also fewer practicum positions open.

“[I believe] there are some students that dropped out before graduating,” says Wedman.

Another potential challenge is the population growth in Alberta. This growth is largely seen in the urban areas, but as a result, more teachers are drawn to the urban areas. However, he says the cities are also seeing a teacher shortage.

“It’s probably just less of a supply of teachers and a greater demand,” says Wedman. “[There are] a number of teachers that have seen retirement age.”

There are also some new graduates who aren’t interested in a long-term position as well, says Wedman. Some were interested in more casual positions because they wanted the flexibility.

“Teaching doesn’t give you a lot of flexibility,” says Wedman. “Your holidays are when they are, and you have to take them then. You don’t get to take holidays at non-peak times.”

He says the lack of substitute teachers can make it difficult for both the school faculty and the students. When a teacher is ill and a substitute can’t be found, administration or other teachers have to fill in, giving up their prep time.

If a teacher needs to take several days or weeks off, there will be little consistently in the classroom. The kids won’t know which teacher to expect, and different teachers all have different expectations of students and ways of connecting to them.

This can also lead to burnout in the staff at the schools.

One of the things WRSD is looking at as an enticement for substitutes is paying for their mileage to come in. Some of the subs are coming in from Leduc or other places that require a significant drive.

In other cases, they have doubled up classes to make things work. This could mean that two classes have a gym class together one day, and perhaps work with a class in another subject.

“We’ve been working with other teachers as well as the [Alberta Teachers Association]. They have been very supportive,” he says. Wedman says WRSD is looking at what other divisions are doing as well.

The division is working on attracting more student teachers, with the hopes that once they experience the students and the community they will want to come back after graduation. Trade workers are also being considered for some classes such as shop or mechanics.

Michael Linner, the trustee of the Drayton Valley ward for STAR Catholic Schools, says they have also had difficulty filling their positions. He says they currently have all of their full-time positions filled, but they are still struggling with substitute teachers.

“STAR Catholic is in a number of different communities, and Drayton Valley is actually the hardest one for us to fill,” says Linner.

Like Wedman, Linner says there are many different factors that have created the shortage situation. He also believes many teachers are attracted to the roles in urban areas, partly because they will have more positions to choose from and because there are more amenities in the cities.

He says it’s difficult to attract employees for part-time positions because they don’t want to move to Drayton Valley for that. “They aren’t willing to come out for those, even though oftentimes those will lead to a full-time position,” he says.

Linner says they have recently implemented mileage payment for subs, as many are coming from Leduc.

Because of the nature of the job, substitute teachers are often called as soon as the school gets notified that someone cannot make it in. Sometimes they have ample notice, other times they only find out that morning.

“That’s helped a little bit, but even with that it’s still difficult to find substitute teachers that are willing to come out on short notice,” he says.

Aside from paying mileage, Linner says they are still trying to brainstorm some other solutions for the issue. “It really does depend on the individuals who are willing to come out,” he says.

He says incentive pay could work, but even then he doesn’t believe it would solve the problem.

Linner says that depending on the circumstances, students may not see too much of an impact with a lack of substitutes. He says the teachers and administration are creative and come up with ways to cover things with little change for the students.

However, the faculty will feel the effects.

“It creates a backlog for administration and causes burnout,” he says.

But Linner says that while students don’t see the immediate effect, as teachers go through burnout, the students will see the impact of the shortage.

As far as help from the province, Linner says more funding could allow for schools to offer incentives for substitutes to travel. While the shortage is also affecting urban areas, it’s more disproportionate for rural areas.

He says cutting out some of the red tape may also make things easier to bring migrants from other provinces or countries to work in the community. “Sometimes we’ll have qualified individuals, but they still have to go through the qualification process,” he says. “Some expedition there could help to get the migrants into roles where they are teaching.”

Linner and Wedman both say they really appreciate the staff that they do have in place. Going forward, Linner says STAR Catholic Schools plans to work closely with WRSD to find a way to bring in more substitutes and teachers for the community.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press