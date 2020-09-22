Some substitute teachers to get more job security on P.E.I.

P.E.I. is starting a pilot project next month it hopes will address a need for more substitute teachers and provide some extra job security for those selected.

More than 60 substitute teachers answered an ad for expressions of interest to take part.

Five to 15 selected substitute teachers will receive a contract for the full school year, even though they will still float between classes or schools.

Kelly Drummond, director of human resources, corporate planning and principal support for the Public Schools Branch, said if successful, the project could be expanded to include more substitute teachers and also some other casual positions within the school system.

'Need guarantee of income'

"Folks are looking to move into this profession, but they really need a guarantee of income," she said.

"It's been a couple of years now in some dialogue with regards to the teachers' federation on some strategies and how we can provide some continuity and some guaranteed hours and employment for our substitute teachers. And so this year, we thought we'd take the opportunity to look at hiring full-time substitute teachers in what we would call an itinerant role."

More from CBC P.E.I.