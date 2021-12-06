Subsea 7 share repurchases
Luxembourg – 6 December 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 29 November 2021.
In the period from 29 November until 3 December Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 1,029,767 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 64.4346 per share.
Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.
The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.
Overview of transactions
Dates
Aggregated daily volume
Weighted average share price per day
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
29 November 2021
205,000
65.1145
13,348,473
30 November 2021
205,187
63.5433
13,038,259
01 December 2021
205,000
65.0132
13,327,706
02 December 2021
210,000
63.9484
13,429,164
03 December 2021
204,580
64.5664
13,208,994
Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated)
2,942,083
61.4924
180,915,753
Accumulated under the share repurchase programme
3,971,850
62.2552
247,268,349
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
Attachments