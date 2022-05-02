Subsea 7 share repurchases
Luxembourg – 02 May 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 25 April 2022.
Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.
The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.
In the period from 25 April 2022 until 29 April 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 391,105 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.7722 per share.
Overview of transactions
Dates
Aggregated daily volume
Weighted average share price per day
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
25 April 2022
101,761
77.9024
7,927,426
26 April 2022
109,900
77.6122
8,529,581
27 April 2022
28 April 2022
92,298
77.8809
7,188,251
29 April 2022
87,146
77.7066
6,771,819
Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated)
6,853,050
66.5373
455,983,362
Accumulated under the share repurchase programme
7,244,155
67.1438
486,400,439
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
