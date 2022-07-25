Subsea 7 share repurchases
Luxembourg – 25 July 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 18 July 2022.
Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.
The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.
In the period from 18 July 2022 until 22 July 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 700,060 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.2283 per share.
Overview of transactions
Dates
Aggregated daily volume
Weighted average share price per day
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
18 July 2022
177,774
76.7294
13,640,492
19 July 2022
184,566
77.6201
14,326,031
20 July 2022
19,436
77.9385
1,514,813
21 July 2022
190,000
76.9818
14,626,542
22 July 2022
128,284
77.6135
9,956,570
Previously disclosed
9,150,000
69.0802
632,084,105
Accumulated
9,850,060
69.6593
686,148,554
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
**************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
**************************************************************************
Contact for enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
Attachments