Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades
Luxembourg – 1 October 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider.
Siem Industries S.A., which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Mr Kristian Siem, purchased 108,000 shares in Subsea 7 S.A. (OSE symbol SUBC), at a price of NOK74.8759 per share, on 30 September 2021. Following this transaction, the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries S.A. in Subsea 7 S.A. is 69,449,377.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Siem Industries S.A., 36-38 Grand Rue, L-1660 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chairman of Siem Industries S.A., Mr. Kristian Siem, is the Chairman of the Issuer
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Subsea 7 S.A.
LEI
222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume: 108,000
Aggregated information
Date of the transaction
2021-09-30
Place of the transaction
Oslo Børs
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
