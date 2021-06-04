Subsea 7 : 2021 Ordinary General Meeting

Luxembourg – 4 June 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that, at the 2021 Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) of shareholders on 4 June 2021, the resolution to appoint Ms Louisa Siem as Non-Executive Director of the Board was approved.

Ms Siem was selected by Siem Industries S.A. in accordance with the terms of the relationship agreement dated 20 June 2010 between Siem Industries and the Company.

As permitted under the Luxembourg law dated 23 September 2020 on measures concerning the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, as amended, the meeting took place without any physical presence. The minutes, which detail the resolution and the result of the votes cast are attached hereto. The minutes can also be found on the Company’s website www.subsea7.com.

*******************************************************************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

Katherine.Tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachments



