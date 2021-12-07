Subscription gift ideas for Christmas: Scandi homewares, candles and eco kits among best monthly deliveries

(Norlii Box)

Subscription boxes – where a new present is delivered to the lucky recipient monthly for months to come – have become huge in recent years, and there is a vast choice of home and garden treats to suit the interiors fanatic, eco-warrior, or luxe lover in your life.

The good life: Seed Pantry

For anyone who has developed green fingers during the pandemic The Grow Club Discovery Box subscription from Seed Pantry could be just the thing.

The monthly deliveries include a selection of flower and vegetable seeds sourced from the UK and flower bulbs and bare root plants from the Netherlands, which will be ready to plant the second they arrive.

Recent boxes have included onions, peas, and beans, plus spring-flowering bulbs. A three month subscription cost £39 and a full year’s worth of gifts £78.

Scandi interiors: Norlii Box

Scandi style has found fans around the world and the Norlii Box curates a collection of homewares for them every other month.

Each box contains four or five full sized gifts – expect anything from cushions to crockery, candles to kitchenware – from Scandinavian brands.

Over time, they build on each other to create a coherent style. An annual subscription for six boxes costs £354.

Homemade candles: Iggy Box

Indulge the senses with the gift of a seasonally-appropriate scented candle every month.

The monthly Iggy Box contains a candle created by an artisan candlemaker based in the UK and also a surprise extra gift (could be a sweet treat, lip balm, or some posh tea).

A six-month subscription starts at £89.90 and 12-months costs from £179.40.

Indoor gardeners: Silly greens

Friends and family of a vegan persuasion will love a subscription to Silly Greens which sends out a monthly box containing three punnets of greens. All the hard work has been done.

The greens are planted out before posting, germinate while en-route, and can then be grown indoors.

Depending on the season you could find yourself home-farming red cabbage, sorrel, or Kohlrabi (that’s wild cabbage for the uninitiated).

You can choose from a six month subscription for £30 or a12-month subscription for £60.

Eco-warriors: Green Future Box

If you know someone keen to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle the Green Future Box offers a monthly delivery of sustainable products, ranging from from handmade vegan soap to grow-your-own herb kits, to biodegradable kitchen scrubbers. And, of course, no plastic packaging.

A six month subscription costs 18.99 per box, while an annual subscription costs £18.49 per box.

Plant parents: Canopy Plants

Plant parents who want to extend their family would love a subscription to canopy plants which mails out a new plant in a pot every month, plus information on how to keep it alive.

Plants measure between 25 and 50cm, and recent mail outs have included Philodendron Birkin ‘White Wave’ and Zamioculcas Zamiifolia.

Price per plant (with pot) is £35.99, with a ten per cent discount if you prepay for three or six months.

