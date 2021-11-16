You can subscribe to Starz for only $5 right now (and finally see why everyone's obsessed with Power )

Power Book II: Ghost

Winter is soon arriving, and cold weather provides the perfect opportunity to snuggle under a blanket for hours and stream your favorite TV shows and movies. The holidays will be here soon enough too, which means you may be brainstorming ideas for keeping friends and family entertained during parties and eclectic get-togethers. Either way, a subscription to a new streaming service with a library well-stocked with movies and TV series spanning a wide range of genres may be just what you need. Fortunately, you can secure a Starz subscription right now for $5 a month for three months, as opposed to the usual $8.99 per month, and gain access to popular titles, such as those in the Power franchise — Power, Power Book II: Ghost, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power and Mekai Curtis in Power Book III: Raising Kanan

The drama series Power ran for six seasons and ended in 2020. You can stream all six seasons on Starz and watch as drug kingpin James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), dubbed with the alias "Ghost," attempts to leave behind his life of crime and reinvent himself as a nightclub owner. Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, played a huge role in Power, both co-producing the show and portraying the character Kanan Stark.

After Power ended, Starz announced four other spin-offs: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence. Power Book IV: Force and Power Book V: Influence have not yet been released, but you can watch Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now on Starz.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the prequel to the Power series and tells the origin story of Kanan Stark. Mekai Curtis takes on the task of portraying a younger version of 50 Cent's character, and just like Power, the prequel is loosely inspired by 50 Cent's life. Power Book II: Ghost is the sequel to Power, and follows James St. Patrick's son Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he attempts to balance his life as a college student with the troubles of his family life. All of season 1 is available for streaming, and season 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Starz Nov. 21.

Deku in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in Heels

Aside from Power, there are plenty of other shows you can stream as well, such as the popular historical drama Outlander. If you love a sports drama, you may want to stream Heels, which follows two brothers who are aspiring pro-wrestlers and the drama surrounding their family's wrestling league. There's also no shortage of crime dramas on Starz, with Hightown, Dublin Murders, and The Gloaming included in the library. Starz also has something for anime fans, with My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and Mary and The Witch's Flower available for streaming.

Check out Starz's website to see more shows and movies the streaming service has to offer, and if you're already eager to start watching popular titles like Power, Power Book II: Ghost, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, sign up for Starz now and save with the ongoing $5 for 3 months deal.

