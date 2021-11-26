You can subscribe to Prime Video channels for 99 cents each this Black Friday

Prime video black friday deals

Trae Patton/CBS; David Lee/Epix

Black Friday might be the time to pick up deals on TVs, headphones, Nintendo games, and other entertainment items, but these markdowns aren't all you should be paying attention to. Streaming services have announced discounts on subscriptions to their platforms, too, and Amazon Prime Video is no exception.

This year's Prime Video discounts, part of Amazon's epic Black Friday deals, revolve around subscriptions to additional channels you can add to your monthly Prime Video membership. Amazon currently has deals where you can sign on to 16 channels including AMC+, Starz, Epix, Showtime, Paramount+, Discovery+, Britbox, PBS Masterpiece, and Lifetime Movie Club for just 99 cents each for the next two months. All offers end this Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, so you'll want to secure the deals fast.

Best Amazon Prime Video Black Friday channel deals

Prime video black friday deals

John Medland/CBS; Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME; Kudos/MASTERPIECE

The discounted channels listed above all grant you access to these individual services' libraries within your Prime Video subscription, but you'll have to be an Amazon Prime Video member to access these deals first. They're not all that Prime Video subscribers have to save on this Black Friday: Amazon also has discounts on films you can buy for less than $9.99, including fan-favorites and popular titles like Paddington, Elf, Free Guy, and Ghostbusters.

Story continues

Prime Video isn't the only streaming platform that announced Black Friday deals, however. Hulu and Philo have launched price cuts on their memberships, too, with Hulu's ad-supported basic subscription now only $1.99 per month. Philo, already the most affordable cable streaming service on the market, is even offering the first month to its typically $25-per-month subscription for just $5 when you enter redemption code BCFM.

Amazon Prime members will want to take advantage of their Prime Video exclusive discounts, though — there's no guarantee as to when these channel discounts will be back again. Sign up to Prime Video's exclusive channel subscriptions on sale now, and find even more of EW's favorite Black Friday deals here.

Shop more Black Friday 2021 deals: