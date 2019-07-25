'Devastated' opponent of Maxim Dadashev makes first comments since boxer's tragic death

The boxing world was hit by tragedy on Tuesday with the death of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev. One of the hardest hit might have been Dadashev’s opponent, Subriel Matías.

The Puerto Rican boxer made his first comments since Dadashev’s death was reported, telling NBC4 Washington that he is “devastated.”

From NBC:

"No one is prepared to die while looking for dreams and goals." "We simply go up to the ring thinking about the well-being for our family without knowing how complicated and difficult it is to get into the ring," Matías said in a statement Wednesday. "Fly high great warrior. Only God knows the reason of things. You will always have my respects. RIP Maxim Dadashev."

The 28-year-old Dadashev died from injuries sustained in the pair’s fight on Friday in Maryland’s MGM National Harbor. Matías was in control for much of the fight and won when Dadashev’s manager Buddy McGirt decided to stop the fight.

Dadashev needed heavy assistance walking out of the ring after the fight, eventually being basically carried down a corridor to a stretcher. Dadashev’s condition kept worsening, and the stretcher was eventually brought to him. After vomiting repeatedly, he was taken to a hospital for emergency brain surgery, and never recovered. Maryland officials drew criticism from some for their handling of the postfight horrors.

Subriel Matias's first reaction to Maxim Dadashev's death was to reject the fight check. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Matías reportedly received a 30-day medical suspension following the fight, with “laceration/head blows” cited as a reason. His spokesman said his first words in reaction to the news were "I don't want this check.”

In response to Dadashev’s death, the Maryland State Athletic Commission is launching an investigation into the match and circumstances that led to the tragedy, according to the Washington Post.

