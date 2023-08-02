Submissions welcome for Northern Sunrise's annual photo contest

Northern Sunrise County is calling all its residents to pull out their cameras and sharpen their photography skills for this year’s annual Calendar Contest.

“The calendar contest is an opportunity for residents in the region to further explore the County and the Village of Nampa in more depth,” says NSC Family and Community Support Services director Amber Houle.

“Rather than having administration snap photos of the county or village, the contest encourages people to get out with their cameras, and to capture beauty within the region.”

Photographs entered into the contest and decided to be the winners of the bunch, will be featured in the County’s calendar. The calendar is circulated to all NSC and Village of Nampa residents, and it is also available at the administration building.

“The calendar contest has been running for approximately 12 years,” says Houle. “When it was originally developed, only Northern Sunrise County residents could participate in the contest. It has since opened to include everyone, with the requirement that the photos must be taken within Northern Sunrise County or the Village of Nampa.”

Houle says the initiative was developed by the economic development officer, but in 2012 the director of Community Services has taken over the promotion and management of the Calendar Contest.

“All photos must be submitted in high quality JPEG format and must be taken within Northern Sunrise County or the Village of Nampa,” she explains. “We often receive photos of beautiful landscapes in all the seasons, farm equipment, wildlife, livestock, and photos from County hosted community events.”

Houle says any pictures that have identifiable subjects or that highlight a surrounding municipality and/or town (people, names, businesses) will not be accepted.

“We will accept side profiles of people, providing that the people are non-identifiable,” she says.

“Photos considered inappropriate for public viewing will not be considered.”

Photos can be submitted to Amber Houle, the Director of Community Services, at ahoule@ northernsunrise.net or they can be loaded onto a CD or memory stick, and dropped off at the front desk at the Northern Sunrise County administration office.

“The Calendar Contest is an opportunity to highlight the beauty found in Northern Alberta, more specifically, our municipalities,” Houle says. “There is an abundance of beautiful locations to discover in our own backyard, many of which are undiscovered by others until the photos are released. It is a unique approach to attract and retain tourists and residents alike. A good example is Murphy’s Flatts day use area. A few years ago, a photo from Murphy’s Flatts was featured in the contest and it generated interest, people were wanting directions to the location to explore the site further. It generates a buzz.”

Photographs received by the Sept. 8 deadline will be loaded onto the Northern Sunrise County Facebook page and the public will have two weeks to like their favourite photos. The 12 pictures that receive the highest number of likes will be featured in the calendar.

In addition, the picture that gets the highest number of votes will be featured on the front cover and the photographer will be given a prize valued at $200.

It gets people outdoors, exploring new corners of the County and Village and it offers a chance to win a prize.

Pictures can be submitted up until Sept. 8 at 3 p.m., voting will go live at 4 p.m. and will close on Sept. 22.

Participants can submit up to four photos.

“Once the photos are submitted, all participants will be required to sign a waiver,” she explains. “All winning entries become the property of Northern Sunrise County and they reserve the right to use the photographs in printed materials promoting the County without paying compensation to the photographer or subjects.”

Emily Plihal Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - South Peace News - southpeacenews.com

