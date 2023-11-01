Submissions for Ring's $1 million alien footage contest are here and they are hilarious

These aliens clips may or may not be out of this world but they’re definitely fun to watch.

Ring released some of the submission clips for their “Out of this World” competition that are just like the name suggests.

Last month, the home security company announced they would pay someone $1 million if they use a Ring device to capture "unaltered scientific evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform.”

And while most will fall short on capturing the necessary footage, the company announced the “Out of the World” competition to encourage Ring users to submit creative and funny alien videos for a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

The company encouraged users to use alien costumes, accessories, homemade spacecrafts and extraterrestrial-inspired communication to take their submissions to the next level.

The contest will judge submissions on their creativity, humor and engagement.

Ring video contest ends Nov. 3

That’s just what many users did. While Ring has not announced any finalists or winners, the company shares a few notable submissions.

One features toy green aliens holding a sign at the front door that reads “Been Trying To Reach You About Your Car’s Extended Warranty.”

“I forgot my pants on my spaceship,” another alien says while hanging on a string in front of the Ring camera in a separate submission.

One submission features a skit where a human-sized alien approaches someone holding a bowl of candy on their porch. The alien uses telekinesis to knock out the human before dumping out all of the candy, wearing the bowl as a hat and walking away with extraterrestrial flair.

The contest launched on Oct. 4 and the last day to submit a video under 60 seconds is Nov. 3.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ring's $1 million alien footage competition leads to hilarious videos