After submission win, Jeremiah Wells tries to laugh off ’embarrassing’ stumble to start fight

HOUSTON – Jeremiah Wells beat Blood Diamond with a first-round technical submission Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC 271 in Houston.

Take a look inside the fight with Wells, who won for the fourth straight time – all by stoppage.

Blood Diamond vs. Jeremiah Wells

Result: Jeremiah Wells def. Blood Diamond via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:38

Updated records: Wells (10-2-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Diamond (3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stat: Wells outstruck Diamond 23-1 and landed a key takedown that led to his submission win.

Wells on the fight's key moment

“I was hoping it would go a little longer on the feet so I could put a good performance on. He’s a real good striker in kickboxing. He’s been doing it for a decade, and I’ve been doing (MMA) for a decade. I wanted to show I’m a unique striker in MMA.”

Wells on his stumble out of the gate

“Thank God I got that choke because I had to make up for it. I started running – I usually go around – and I kind of tripped on the cage. My heel hit the back of the cage and I started stumbling. I tried to recover as fast as I could. As soon as I got up, he was already in my face.

“Embarrassing? Nah. I’m ready to go. … To be honest, yeah, it was embarrassing. I said I’m going to make up for it. But I’ve been in more embarrassing situations than this – but not on live TV.”

Wells on what he wants next

“(I want to return) as soon as possible. I’m expecting a call. … I want to fight this kid I know. His name’s Alex Morono. He’s well-rounded, got a good IQ in fighting. I think that would be a good matchup for me.”

To hear more from Wells, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

