Submission of Shareholder Proposals for the 2022 Proxy Statement and Annual Meeting

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) (the “Company”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced that the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on June 24, 2022. The deadline for submitting shareholder proposals for inclusion in the Company’s proxy statement is February 1, 2022. Also, other proposals intended to be presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting but not included in the Company’s proxy statement must be received by the Company no later than February 11, 2022 to be considered for presentation at the meeting.



For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 852 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

