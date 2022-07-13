Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Global Market Report 2022-2026: Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Submarine Cables Market in Overdrive

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Submarine Optical Fiber Cables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period. The market in the Americas is estimated at US$4.5 Billion. Transpacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Intra-Asia and Transatlantic, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 17.8% respectively over the analysis period.

Submarine optical fiber cables dominate international voice and data traffic, due largely to the advantages offered in terms of high reliability, security and capacity, cost-effectiveness on major routes. The growing prominence of Cloud and Big Data also necessitates high degree of investments into data centers dispersed across the world.

For cloud and big data concepts to be realized, telecom sector requires strong connectivity between these data centers, thus further raising importance of submarine optical fiber cables. Growing demand for high speed Internet due to the increasing internet usage has led to a rapid surge in the demand for higher bandwidth globally. This growing demand for more bandwidth has been one of the major factors driving the growth of submarine fiber cable market.

Other factors that add to the market growth include large scale deployment of cables in oil and gas industry, increasing use of smart devices, and growing fiber connectivity in developing regions such as Asia and Africa. The growing number of private project developers has led to an increase in the optical cables` length that are being laid.

Growing efforts to improve the bandwidth enables several countries to raise their economic growth by developing submarine systems. The demand for higher bandwidth will pave way for new submarine fiber cable projects. The advanced technological improvements have reduced the manufacturing costs and the installation costs have increased. The costs involved in laying cables can be reduced if the cable laying vessels are embedded with advanced technologies that help in laying the cables correctly without errors.

  • Fiber Optics: The Preferred Transmission Mode in Undersea Applications

  • Submarine Cabling Emerges to Address Data Transmission Needs

  • Rise in Digital Services Usage Necessitates Maintenance of Subsea Optical Fiber Cables

  • Internet's Rising Contribution to Economy Fuels Need for Submarine Communication Cable Systems

  • Growing Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for the Market

  • Submarine Cable Systems to Benefit from the Rise in Internet-enabled Devices Resultant Need for Bandwidth Capacity Expansion

  • Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile Network Traffic

  • 5G to Further Enhance Mobile Internet Traffic

  • Surge in Internet Video Consumption to Trigger Deployment of Undersea Optical Fiber Cable Systems

  • Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

  • Content Providers Emerge as Major Drivers of Growth in Submarine Cable System Development

  • Data Center Providers Fuel Need for Submarine Telecom Cable Systems

  • Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

  • Subsea Cable Systems Become Attractive for Hyperscalers and Telecom Operators

  • Hyperscalers Make Increased Investments into Submarine Cables

  • Shift towards Cloud-based Services and Applications Enhance Bandwidth & Capacity, Necessitating Undersea Cable Systems

  • Rising Deployment of Submarine Optic Fiber Cables in the Oil & Gas Industry

  • Infrastructure Revamp Propels Demand for Submarine Communications Cable System

  • Unconventional Applications Provide Growth Opportunities

  • Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity

  • Service Providers Focus on Improving Flexibility of Submarine Cable Networks

  • Sustainable Submarine Cable Networks Gain Importance

  • Technology Advancements Promise Faster Undersea Transmissions

  • SDM: A High Potential Technology for Augmenting Cable Capacity

  • Caltech Researchers Study Submarine Cables to Sense Oceanic Earthquakes

  • Role of AI in Submarine Telecom Cable Systems

  • Infinera and Seaborn Networks Introduce Novel Submarine Network Services

  • Satellite Communications Present Challenges to Submarine Cable Fiber Optic Systems

  • Lack of New Submarine Cable System Installations: Repairs & Upgrades to Provide Growth Opportunities

  • Submarine Cables At Risk from Snooping and Natural Disasters

  • Measures to Safeguard Submarine Fiber Optic Cables

  • Undersea Cables Face Risk from Spy Submarines

  • Natural Disasters Present Threat to Undersea Cable Systems

  • Congestion, Political Feuds Push Subsea Cable Companies to Seek Alternate Routes

