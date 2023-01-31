Submarine chic or spaceship sophisticated? Pittsburgh home for sale is very unique

On the outside, this brick house for sale in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, almost blends into its surroundings. But little do people know, the interior takes it to an entirely new level — one that could be seen as “out of this world.”

Interior

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home listed for $199,000 asks folks if they “dare to be different” in the listing on Realtor.com, and different it surely is. It almost has a spaceship sort of feel with its heavy doors in one area, while another carries a James Cameron’s “The Abyss” vibe.

Interior

“When you walk in the front door, it seems like it’s a ranch-style house; but the previous owner cut the floor out to lower it to the basement level, so it’s all open,” listing agent Chads Mullinary said to Realtor.

Interior

Yes, that means there’s a sunken living room with a ladder to an out-of-this-world library. But there’s so much more across its 1,475 square feet.

Interior

“Also featuring a floor to ceiling space wall mural,” the listing says. “The dining room command center features a dining experience like no other!”

Interior

Other features include:

Pocket door

Galley-style kitchen

A hatch

Workshop

Spiral staircase

Den

Above-ground pool

Kitchen

“The spaceship dining room was designed from a lot of parts the previous owner had from an Apache helicopter,” Mullinary said to Realtor. “He was going through a point in his life, where creating this unique design was sort of an escape.”

Interior

‘Old meets new’ inside this uniquely designed California estate for sale. Take a look

This Philadelphia home for sale comes with a ... morbid view. ‘Made me actually gasp’