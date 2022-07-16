The sublime skill that announced Alessia Russo as England's not-so-secret Euros weapon

Alessia Russo's second goal against Northern Ireland caught the eye - SHUTTERSTOCK

With one cool, masterful turn, Alessia Russo announced herself as England's not-so-secret weapon at these Euros on Friday night. 23-year-old Russo has proven herself a super-substitute over three matches for England, and a reliable goal-scorer who is thriving at her first major tournament - and a home one at that.

Russo had not yet been on the pitch for eight minutes in Friday's final group match against Northern Ireland, and already she had two goals - taking her tally for the Euros to three. Her first was another solid header, from a perfect Beth Mead cross, but she earned her rightful place in the highlight reels through the flare she showed for her second.

It started with a pass from captain Leah Williamson, cutting through the Northern Ireland midfield to deliver to Ella Toone. Both she and Russo had been parachuted in as substitutes at the break, and were chomping at the bit to make an impact in their first full half of the tournament.

You cannot understate the intuition between Toone, 22, and Russo, 23. They are Manchester United teammates, contributing 16 goals and 12 assists in the WSL last season. That enduring partnership was clear to see at a packed out St Mary's. As soon as Toone received the ball, Russo was making her sneaky run from the left of goal towards the D, where she got in between and slightly behind the central defenders. Toone showed no hesitation as she played her onside.

The rest was "all Alessia", as Toone put it. With a quick, delicate flick of her trailing right foot she tucked the ball behind her, towards the goal, and spun around to face the target, leaving the unsuspecting Northern Irish defence flat-footed and calling out for offside in vain. Then, chasing her first touch, she used her athleticism to lunge for the ball and managed to fire past goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns with remarkable power. She made the turn look so natural, almost graceful, and she admitted afterwards just how instinctive it was: "I can't really remember it too much to be honest."

She and Toone's impact off the bench have caught everyone's attention, including team-mate Lucy Bronze. "Every time they step on the pitch they give everything," she said. "They light a fire, you can see the connection they have. If you find Tooney on the ball she’s probably going to find Less, and she’s going to find the goal at some point. It’s great to find that kind of excitement and energy off the bench. They're two great girls lapping up their first tournament."



Based on Russo's player of the match performance, bench-warming may well become a thing of the past for her in an England shirt.

Born in Maidstone, Kent, Russo came through Charlton's youth set-up, before spells with Chelsea's development side and Brighton and Hove Albion in the second division.

Her key career decision to-date though was opting to spend three years at the University of North Carolina, a college with a rich history of female footballers including World Cup winners like Crystal Dunn, Tobin Heath and Mia Hamm. The highly regarded programme, which Russo has described as a "competitive cauldron", gave her the foundation to make an alternative route to senior football, seeing her earn her first England cap aged 21 while still studying, before she joined United in September 2020.



Russo then spent almost a year on the sidelines through a hamstring injury, but this past season she launched an emphatic comeback for United which helped her back into the England fold, where she is excelling under Sarina Wiegman.



Unrelenting and hungry, she is already averaging a goal every 35 minutes at this tournament, but she clearly wants more. That she said she would spend the rest of the evening ruing the sitter she missed in the dying moments of the match, to deny herself a hat-trick, is a measure of just the kind of player Russo is: "I think that one will stay in my head a little bit longer than the two goals to be honest."



For now she is firmly ahead of the likes of the other No 9 option, Chelsea's Beth England, who has not seen a single minute of action at these Euros. But she will have a tough time bumping England record goalscorer Ellen White out of the starting XI.



"She’s such a strong No 9, she’s a natural goalscorer and centre forward," England left-back Rachel Daly, who also plays as striker, said of Russo. "All three forward strikers we’ve got offer something different and we’ve got phenomenal players. Whoever steps into that role at any given moment - Ellen, Beth, Alessia - they’re all talents in their own rights. The forwards have got hot competition."



Those team selection headaches will likely be taken remotely though, as manager Wiegman remains in isolation due to testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Northern Ireland tie.

Her assistant Arjan Veurink took charge in her absence, and the players shrugged off any suggestion there was anxiety over potentially playing Wednesday's quarterfinal without her on the touchline.



"Nothing’s changed, it’s business as usual," Daly said. "Obviously we sympathise with her and hope she’s ok first and foremost - her health is the priority. But we’ve prepared for things like this. Covid is still real and alive and nothing’s changed. We went on and played our game. That’s why Sarina picked this squad, she’s prepared for things like this with staff as well. Not only are we deep with players, we’re deep with staff as well."