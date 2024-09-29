Sublime Ollie Lawrence leads Bath to first win in Leicester for four years

Ollie Lawrence was superb for Bath in their victory over Leicester Tigers - Getty Images/David Rogers

It had been four long years since Bath tasted victory at Welford Road but the monkey is off their backs. The favourites for the Premiership title go two wins from two, defeating their old foe, with the bit back between their teeth after last season’s final loss.

For once, Bath could not really thank Finn Russell for the win. The majestic fly-half had an off day, missing his touches from penalties and struggling off the tee. By the end, the Scot was one from four and had to let Ben Spencer, scrum-half and captain, kick the winning penalty. Sometimes, even the greatest have off-days.

Ben Spencer of Bath scored a late penalty - Getty Images/David Rogers

Bath were able to thank the display of Ollie Lawrence, however, who was by a stretch the game’s outstanding player. Some of his offloading was on another planet and it was his strip of Hanro Liebenberg and an ensuing 50:22 which led to Guy Pepper’s memorable try with the scores locked at 10-10. The England centre’s midfield power had Leicester at sixes and sevens and, defensively, he was exquisite.

For Leicester, on the back of victory against Exeter in Michael Cheika’s first match as head coach, the grit was there in spades. The attack was markedly improved from the Sandy Park win and the losing bonus point was deserved. What cost the Tigers was a lack of composure in the final quarter alongside a capitulating line-out.

The first-half defensive stands would have given the Battle of Rorke’s Drift a run for its money. Twice Bath turned down eminently kickable penalties and twice the visitors were held up over the Leicester line, firstly by Tommy Reffell and then by Joe Heyes. Bath were running riot down the left but Leicester’s scramble defence could not have been more obdurate.

A Jamie Shillcock 50:22 gave the Tigers ideal field position but their guests, from two driving mauls and a close-range barrage, would not let them through the door. If Friday night’s thriller between Bristol and Gloucester was the defence coach’s nightmare, then the first half at Welford Road would have had Matt Everard and JP Ferreira – the respective defensive marshals – purring into the Monday morning.

Eventually, they cracked. Shillcock slotted three points after a dopey Will Stuart ruck infringement before Bath finally earnt some reward for their efforts. Lawrence’s one-handed offload sent Will Muir away to score, with an astute finish along the left-hand touchline.

Will Muir scored Bath’s first try - PA/Mike Egerton

With Izaia Perese in the sin bin for a clumsy charge-down on Joe Cokanasiga – it might have looked soft but the hulking Bath wing failed an ensuing head injury assessment – Leicester might have been forgiven for battening down the hatches. But the hosts continued to play and if Ollie Hassell-Collins had not committed the howler of the season over the line, the Tigers might have won the sin-bin period.

As it was, when back to a full complement, Jack van Poortvliet took it upon himself to march his team into the lead. After returning Russell’s pressured kick with interest – copping a high shot in the process – the scrum-half had the wherewithal, two phases later, to throw the most wicked of dummies and scamper under the posts. To rub the salt in, it was Ben Spencer, an England rival, who Van Poortvliet ghosted by to score.

But this Bath side have majesty in them, too, as shown by Tom de Glanville’s try to level the scores. First phase, inside the Tigers’ 22, from a scrum, and the Bath full-back touched down in the corner without so much as a Leicester finger being laid on a single visiting attacker. Russell wrapped around Will Butt, whose pullback was perfectly timed, and the fly-half fizzed a flat ball to Orlando Bailey in the 15-metre channel, with De Glanville outside of him. The passing crisp and the timing immaculate, it was as aesthetically pleasing a try as one will witness all season.

The arrival of Dan Cole and James Cronin gave Leicester a fillip but when Lawrence stripped Liebenberg, the swing in momentum was decisive. Bath’s line-out routine was calamitous, with Pepper spilling, but moments later the industrious flanker was burrowing over from close range to give Bath the lead.

After a Leicester offside, Spencer took on kicking duties and Bath’s captain stepped up, despite Cole’s late consolation, to end an East Midlands drought.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 3-0 Shillcock pen, 3-5 Muir try, 8-5 Van Poortvliet try, 10-5 Shillcock con, 10-10 De Glanville try, 10-15 Pepper try, 10-17 Russell con, 10-20 Spencer pen, 15-20 Cole try.

H-T: 10-5

Leicester: F Steward; A Watson (Brown 68), I Perese, D Kelly, O Hassell-Collins; J Shillcock (Volavola 55), J van Poortvliet (c) (Youngs 63); N Smith (Cronin 55), C Clare (Theobald-Thomas 65), J Heyes (Cole 55), H Wells (Joussain 76), G Martin, H Liebenberg, T Reffell, O Cracknell (Hatherell 38).

Yellow card: Perese 16

Bath: T de Glanville; J Cokanasiga (Bailey 16), O Lawrence, W Butt, W Muir (Hill 45); F Russell, B Spencer (c); B Obano (Van Wyk 59), T Dunn (Annett 59), W Stuart (Sela 69), Q Roux, R Molony (Ewels 59), J Bayliss (Carr-Smith 55), G Pepper, A Barbeary (Coetzee 5, Barbeary 17, Coetzee 51).

Referee: C Maxwell-Keys

Attendance: 17,898