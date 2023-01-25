Sublime Novak Djokovic beats Andrey Rublev to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Novak Djokovic celebrates against Andrey Rublev (REUTERS)

Novak Djokovic produced the sublime at a blustery Rod Laver Arena to swat Andrey Rublev aside and book a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.

The Serbian, who prevailed 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two hours, has now won 20 consecutive matches in Melbourne after a clinical display against the No 5 seed.

A fiery Rublev lost his cool in the second set, perhaps tormented at the daunting level required to crack Djokovic, who is now clearly over his left hamstring injury, which remains heavily strapped.

The Serbian’s relentless desire to chase each ball left Rublev confused in the third, displaying a formidably versatile game to expose his opponent’s imability to find another weapon beyond his heavy forehand.

Djokovic will now face Tommy Paul for a place in the final, where the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov awaits.

