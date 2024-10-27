Sublime Cole Palmer strikes winner for Chelsea over Newcastle

Cole Palmer created Chelsea’s first goal and scored their second - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Chelsea are not a one-man team but they do boast the most devastatingly effective player in the Premier League in Cole Palmer.

This was another sumptuous, match-winning display from the England international, who created Chelsea’s first goal and scored their second. His form means he is among the nominees for the Ballon d’or which will be announced on Monday.

Palmer is one of those rare breeds. A player who defines games even when you think he is having a quiet one. Teams simply cannot find a way to stop him and without him, Chelsea would have dropped points at home to Newcastle.

His role in the first goal was sublime. It was ridiculously good. Picking the ball up on the edge of his own area, with three players in black and white shirts trying to close him down. Palmer’s speed of thought was just as impressive as the execution of the skill, a reverse pass on the spin that found the perfect line inside Newcastle’s right-back Tino Livramento, who was removed from the conversation in the blink of an eye.

The direction of the pass was perfect, but so too was the pace as it found the run of Pedro Neto. Newcastle’s lack of speed at centre-back was something Chelsea had clearly identified as a weakness and this was an impeccable implementation of the game plan by Palmer.

Neto was away, hurdling a desperate last-ditch tackle from the lumbering Fabian Schar, before squaring for the unmarked Nicolas Jackson to steer past goalkeeper Nick Pope. Jackson had started his run a few yards behind Schar’s centre-back colleague, Dan Burn, but sprinted past and away from him with ease.

After Newcastle had equalised, it was Palmer who restored their lead, capitalising on a mistake by Alexander Isak, who gifted him possession, before advancing to the edge of the area and lashing a shot past Pope, who was beaten at his near post.

“He is one of those rare breeds. A player who defines games even when you think he is having a quiet one. Teams simply cannot find a way to stop him and without him, Chelsea would have dropped points at home to Newcastle.”

be getting all the reaction here and also from our man Luke at the ground. Attention will also turn to the Arsenal vs Liverpool match of course.

Full time: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Cole Palmer the difference. Scored one, key part in the other. Had the ball in the net on one other occasion but narrowly offside. Newcastle were good in parts but rarely for more than a few seconds at a time and made multiple sloppy errors. Chelsea themselves still have plenty of shortcomings but Palmer is a cut above.

90+ mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Vital intervention from James, a diving header for a corner... that Chelsea then defend. That is it! Full time.

90+ mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Not a good couple of minutes for Christopher Nkunku, he’s now gone in the book for a foul on Bruno G. The Chelsea manager himself is also booked for excessive complaining.

89 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Penalty shout! Penalty given in fact. Burn has pulled down Christopher Nkunku, or at least so says he ref. Nkunku realised he wasn’t really going anywhere, Burn had briefly tugged at his shirt. “Nkunku makes the best of it, he didn’t have to go down. Incredibly soft,” says Alan Smith on Sky.

Newacstle proesting bitterly. Longstaff’s been booked for verbals.

Ref’s changed his mind! After looking at the VAR monitor.

86 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Neto is into the book.

80 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Both of these teams have quite profound limitations in the mental side and I could equally see Newcastle folding completely and losing 4-1 here, or Chelsea getting sloppy and allowing them back in.

Cole Palmer is in a different league to almost everyone else on the pitch, and has yet again been given far too much time. Hits the target and Pope keeps his team in it.

78 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Cucurella is coming on.

Isak a big concern

Chelsea have not done much since retaking the lead and are once again allowing Newcastle back into the game. The Magpies have not played well and there are real concerns about Isak’s lack of form. He may have scored but he does not look like the same player as in his first two seasons at St James’ Park, but there is a goal here for the visitors you feel. Isak has somehow just managed to go round the goalkeeper and not put the ball in the net.

74 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Scenes! Isak has powered onto the ball, bundling a defender to the floor in the process. He goes round the keeper but somehow fails to tuck it away and enough Chelsea players manage to get back in time. Longstaff, I think it is - screaming for the ball in the centre.

This was really bad from Isak. He managed to turn a goal into a goal kick for Chelsea #nufc https://t.co/bkvZFUonLi — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) October 27, 2024

68 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Almiron, Tonali and Barnes off and Murphy, Longstaff and Willock.

66 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Hall knocked to the ground Madueke and there’s a freekick. Schar wastes it, fires over.

62 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

All that said, Chelsea do give you a chance. The game’s opening up for Newcastle a bit here.

58 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Joelinton having to drop into the backline in a bid to help stem the tide.

56 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Newcastle losing the ball again in midfield.

53 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Newcastle are wretched right now, Gusto and Jackson both given far too much freedom to shoot.

‘Needless goal to give away’

Dreadful from Alexander Isak who has been doing this sort of thing all season and this time it has cost Newcastle a goal. The Swedish striker gives the ball away on the halfway line, with a woeful touch, gifting possession to Chelsea’s best player Cole Palmer. Chelsea’s number 20 does the rest, advancing to the edge of the area before beating Nick Pope at his near post. A needless goal to give away at the start of the second half

49 mins: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1

Neto has hit the woodwork with a header! It’s a tiny man vs tiny man contest at the back stick as Neto outjumps Valentino Livramento. But it hits the frame of the goal.

GOAL! Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1 (Palmer 47)

That is shocking from Newcastle. They lose it in midfield but then just stand off and let Palmer run at them! Do none of you want to try and close down the opponent’s best player?! Schar just backing off, and backing off, and allowing Palmer to shoot near post from outside the box. Keeper should have done more, as well. Just a pathetic display all round from the Mags. Good accurate hard low shot from Cole.

46 mins: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

No changes.

Players are out

Chelsea are 21W from 29 PL fixtures against Newcastle at SB. Bunnies.

Luke’s half-time verdict

Chelsea were by far the better side for half an hour or so but it is arguably Newcastle who finished the half looking the more dangerous of the two. The confidence levels have shot up after scoring a brilliant team goal for the equaliser, a passing move that began deep in their own half and sliced through Chelsea. The home side have started to look a little predictable in their own attacking play, although the lack of pace in the Newcastle defence is a constant source of encouragement to them especially in transition.

Half time: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

Chelsea, specifically Cole Palmer, a real threat going forward but the defence is poxy and they’ve let Newcastle back into things.

45+ mins: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

Isak gets a sore one off Colwill.

45 mins: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

A monster monster seven minutes of added time, Chelsea have a corner. Palmer with another nasty delivery, inswinging and right at Pope.

42 mins: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

Madueke is haring onto a long ball when Burn pulls him back. The officials don’t see a reason to intervene.

‘Magnificent goal from Newcastle United’

That is a magnificent goal from Newcastle United. Huge credit to Tino Livramento who drove forward from right back into midfield, combined with Joelinton and released Harvey Barnes down the left. Chelsea could not scramble their defence in time as Livramento and Hall’s cross leaves Isak with a simple tap in. The goal survived two offside checks. A timely reminder of what Newcastle can do offensively. They have been second best in this first half but are level. Worth pointing out that Isak should have done better with a header moments earlier too. He had got in front of the defender at the near post but it was a poor attempt. Chelsea are very reliant on Palmer to make them tick going forward

33 mins: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

That is a magnificent equaliser for Newcastle, a flowing passing move that began with Livramento deep inside his own half. And well done Barnes who can do rather more than cut inside and shoot, playing pass to Hall with a cross for Isak to tap in. Against the run of play but that was #nufc at their very best

GOAL! Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Isak 32)

Newcastle have it in the net, but VAR is having a look at offside. Isak scores after Newcastle get down the left flank, he tucks away the low cross. It’s going to be tight on offside. Is Fofana playing him on? Yes, just... It’s a goal for Newcastle!

30 mins: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle are coming back into this, to an extent. Open game, quite exciting. Gusto has an opportunity but slips.

Isak and Tonali and Almiron all have shots of varying degress of minor threat.

24 mins: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Schar into the book for fouling Palmer.

23 mins: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Chelsea are all over Newcastle. The visitors are second to everything. Neto receives the ball and whips a shot at goal.

22 mins: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Ten goals and four assists for Jackson in his last 14 games. Fair play. I have to say that I didn’t think he looked like a top six quality forward when he joined Chelsea but happy to be proved wrong.

GOAL! Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 (Jackson 20)

Palmer really is a fantastic player. He’s picked the ball up deep in midfield and produced a gorgeous long pass, Neto races down the left wing... Schar comes across to tackle but fails. Neto crosses, Jackson arrives with perfect timing in the box to sweep it in. Quality breakaway goal.

Nicolas Jackson gives Chelsea the lead 🔥



15 mins: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle are getting into this a bit more. Guimares surges into the box at high pace and is tripped by Colwill. Colwill owns up to the foul but says it was outside the box, the ref just plays on. VAR cannot get involved.

13 mins: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

Fofana limping around, looks likely to be subbed.

12 mins: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle have a corner. They have had 50 so far this season without scoring. 51 now.

10 mins: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

Wesley Fofana scythes down Big Joe Linton and has hurt himself in the process. Wesley eventually gets to his feet and accepts his yellow, his sixth of the season. He’s the first player to reach that ignoble milestone.

Newcastle have yet to turn up.

‘Long afternoon ahead’

Simple as you like for Chelsea. Dan Burn has been turned far too easily twice in as many minutes on the halfway line by Nicolas Jackson and Chelsea are only denied the lead by a VAR intervention for offside. Cole Palmer’s knee was ahead of the last defender - he did not need to make the run so early given the lack of speed in Newcastle’s defence - before he rolled a shot into the bottom corner. Palmer will be really annoyed he didn’t hold the line for a fraction longer. He did not need a headstart to win the foot race. Newcastle, though, are really struggling to get a grip of things in midfield. Has the makings of a very long afternoon for the Magpies.

3 mins: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

He’s very much in “who else?” territory, isn’t he? Cole Palmer receives the ball on the break, races through the defence and tucks it away with a classy finish. They are checking this on VAR and I have to say that on first look it looks off. Indeed so. Goal chalked off. But a clear warning for Newcastle, who have been sluggish to start.

It was a nice pass from Jackson to send Cole clear.

2 mins: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

James, back in the starting line up, is playing left back. He looks like he has bulked up, to me. Very powerful through the chest and shoulders.

1 mins: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0

Chelsea making a bright and busy start, they get down the right and get a ccross in.

Kick off imminent

Sky Sports was just covering the Edinburgh derby on Main Event. I’m a Hibs fan, so I’m now in a mood. Anyway! To the Bridge.

No room for racism

‘Chelsea stronger on paper’

A quick glance at the team sheets tell you this is a far stronger Chelsea squad on paper than Newcastle United are able to muster.

You can make your arguments about the respective quality of the starting XIs, although Newcastle are without last season’s player of the year in Anthony Gordon because of a groin strain, but it is on the bench that the gulf in class is apparent.

Chelsea have a World Cup winner, Enzo Fernandez and a European Championship winner, Marc Cucurella among their subs. As well as an England international, Jadon Sancho and a Portugal international in Joao Felix. Newcastle have Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy and Emil Krafth. None of those four would get a game for Chelsea this season, regardless of the competition.

It is a reminder of where Newcastle are as a club and why Chelsea’s ambitions should be so much higher than the Magpies this season.

Football, though, does not work like that of course. Newcastle have a tough run of fixtures coming up and have slipped down into midtable after the home defeat to Brighton last weekend. Manager Eddie Howe is sailing towards choppy waters. They are the underdogs this afternoon but that does not mean a defeat will be shrugged off. Expectations are becoming a little detached from reality on Tyneside but that is always a risk when you massively overachieved in getting Champions League football.

The much-maligned Mig

In from the start 🇵🇾



Let's go, Miggy! pic.twitter.com/SkoQHSjyls — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 27, 2024

James arriving just now

James arrives

Team news

at

Wesley Fofana returns for Chelsea, while Reece James captains the side. It’s James’s first start for a long time, although he did come on against Liverpool last week.

For Newcastle, Anthony Gordon misses out with a groin. Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron back in the XI, Jacob Murphy has to be content with a place on the bench.

Teams in full

Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto, Caicedo, Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Pedro Neto, Jackson. Subs: Jorgensen, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Fernandez, Mudryk, Joao Felix, Nkunku, Sancho, Veiga.

Newcastle: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Barnes. Subs: Vlachodimos, Ruddy, Krafth, Osula, Jacob Murphy, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Good afternoon

And welcome to our live blog of Chelsea vs Newcastle United. It is seventh place against 12th place, Chelsea have 14 points and have certainly had some good moments this season. Newcastle 12 points but yet to really get going.

Chelsea lost against Liverpool last weekend, no disgrace, but had been on a nice wee run prior to that. Newcastle themselves lost last time, at home against Brighton.

All sorts of intrigues and subplots all over the pitch, and we will be keeping an eye on the burgeoning partnership between Newcastle skipper Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Tonali has made seven appearances for the Magpies since his worldwide suspension for breaching betting rules ended in August, and the 24-year-old Italy international has gradually worked his way back up to speed.

Head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that Guimaraes, who replaced Kieran Trippier as Newcastle captain this summer, has played a pivotal role in his fellow midfielder’s re-assimilation.

Howe said: “They have developed a really good relationship on and off the pitch. There is a lot of respect between the two players.

“I think Bruno will have a lot of empathy for Sandro, seeing him come to a new area and club, just as he did, albeit in very different circumstances. Bruno came in facing a relegation battle and we are in a different place at the moment.

“But I think Bruno has taken Sandro under his wing and tried to help him. I can see him having chats with him, putting his arm around him and I also think trying to educate him on how we play.

“That’s been a really healthy relationship for them both.”

Guimaraes a superb player in my book, Sandro could do a lot worse than emulate him. We will see if one or both of them is in the starting XI very soon.