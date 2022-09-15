Sublime biopic in the works from Hunger Games director and Ozark writer

Grab two joints and get ready; there's a Sublime movie on the way.

Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence is set to helm a new biopic chronicling the legendary, genre-bending band from Long Beach, Calif., Sony's 3000 pictures announced on Thursday. Chris Mundy, best known as the showrunner and writer of Netflix's Emmy-winning drama Ozark, is writing the script. Casting and a release date have yet to be announced.

Surviving Sublime band members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson will executive produce alongside Troy and Jakob Nowell, the widow and son of the band's late frontman, Bradley Nowell.

"Wow — we can't believe this is finally happening and we couldn't be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story," said the four executive producers in a statement.

Sublime at Warp Tour - 1995

Steve Eichner/WireImage Sublime

"We're thrilled Sublime's insanely cool and important story will finally be told," added manager Dave Kaplan. "They were fearless and pioneering in bringing together so many musical genres, cultures, and lifestyles during their short time as a band, and their music is still influencing musicians and artists to this day."

Sublime's story is both triumphant and tragic. Throughout the early '90s, the band rose to fame thanks to their unique mash of rock, punk, rap, ska, and reggae. But their future as a band changed instantly when their troubled frontman Nowell died of a heroin overdose in May of 1996. Two months later, their self-titled album was released, and the singles "What I Got," "Wrong Way," and "Santeria" skyrocketed the band to international stardom.

"We know Bradley's talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey," the upcoming film's producers said.

