Subdued Growth No Barrier To Varia Europe Properties AG's (BRN:VARE) Price

Varia Europe Properties AG's (BRN:VARE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.4x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Switzerland, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Varia Europe Properties certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Varia Europe Properties' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Varia Europe Properties would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 130% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 33% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 5.2% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's alarming that Varia Europe Properties' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Varia Europe Properties' P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Varia Europe Properties currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Varia Europe Properties (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

