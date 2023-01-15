Subdued Growth No Barrier To Resintech Berhad's (KLSE:RESINTC) Price

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Resintech Berhad (KLSE:RESINTC) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

For example, consider that Resintech Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Resintech Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Resintech Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 49%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 39% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.7% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Resintech Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Resintech Berhad's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Resintech Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Resintech Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

If you're unsure about the strength of Resintech Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

