Subdued Growth No Barrier To IOI Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:IOICORP) Price

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about IOI Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:IOICORP) P/E ratio of 14.7x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for IOI Corporation Berhad as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like IOI Corporation Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 17% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 157% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 9.8% per year over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 12% per annum.

With this information, we find it concerning that IOI Corporation Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of IOI Corporation Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for IOI Corporation Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

