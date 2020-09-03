Subdued Growth No Barrier To Electromed, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:ELMD) Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.7x Electromed, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELMD) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 10x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies, Electromed has been doing quite well of late. It seems that many are expecting the company to continue defying the broader market adversity, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Electromed's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Electromed would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 107% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 81% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 72% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 5.2%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Electromed's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Electromed's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Electromed you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you're unsure about the strength of Electromed's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

