Subdivision in southeast of Dundalk to contain higher mix of towns

Flato Developments told council last Wednesday that it is proposing more “starter housing” in what was called the South East area of the Minister’s Zoning Orders in Southgate.

There will be 228 single detached houses on lots of just over 10 m. There are 146 units of starter homes proposed: 76 back to back towns; and 70 live/work townhouses. These are units which are zoned so there can be a home business on the ground and living quarters above.

A 40-unit rental apartment is also proposed.

The list of land uses showed 7.83 hectares for single-family houses and 3.5 hectares for starter houses and the apartment building.

There are 18.6 hectares of industrial, just over nine hectares of commercial, four hectares of EP or landscaped buffer between housing and industrial.

Park area of almost one hectare (four percent) is included. There is also 10.65 hectares taken by right of way and the trail.

APPROACHES TO HELP HOMEBUYERS

Mr. Rehmatullah said that his firm is exploring a new option opened up by the province of building houses so they are ready to have a second unit.

Council members have in the past expressed concern about people affording to buy houses.

Mr. Rehmatullah also mentioned that Flato has offered a flexible deposit structure that allows buyers to put aside as low as $1,000 per month.

“I don’t see a lot of builders doing it,” he said. It’s an approach that helps more people be able to buy a house, he said.

Councillor Monica Singh Soares agreed that the approach works to make home ownership more attainable.

When the sale of the Eco-Park II land from the township to Flato went through, the report endorsing the plan to sell Flato included their record of donations.

This includes contributions to the new Dundalk Medical Clinic, new Markdale Hospital, GTR Transit Service Dundalk to Orangeville, Southgate Fire Department Rehab Trailer, support for community events and local sports teams.

MELANCTHON PROJECTS

The Flato presentation said the company will ask to meet with Southgate to find the best way to provide services to the properties within Melancthon and Southgate.

Story continues

Flato owns lands just east of Dundalk, across Hwy. 10 in Melancthon, and also south of the Eco-Park.

Originally, Southgate was working on a “boundary adjustment” or annexation agreement.

But Melancthon Township council was in favour of growing its tax base by retaining the lands and working out servicing with Southgate. Melancthon is also facing a growth at the south end of the township at its border with Shelburne.

The Flato president finished his presentation last week by saying “It’s been a journey – it’s going to carry on for a number of years to come.”

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald