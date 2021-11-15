Subaru Wins Best 2-Row SUV AutoTrader Award With Outback

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is delighted to announce that AutoTrader has awarded the Subaru Outback with the top designation in the 2-Row SUV category.

The AutoTrader Awards are Canada's most recognized, trusted, and influential awards program. The awards recognize vehicles for value, innovation, performance, comfort, technology, and ultimate desirability.

"The Subaru Outback has all the qualities our experts look for in an award-winning SUV: It's practical, user friendly, and packed with family-friendly features. The fact that it's also ready for adventure is also a huge bonus," said Jodi Lai, Editor In Chief, AutoTrader.ca. "Subaru has a loyal following of fans but it's been impressive to see the brand grow so quickly to attract more mainstream buyers. Subaru vehicles have always stood out to me as practical and smart."

The AutoTrader Awards jury considers every single vehicle available in the country to buy to determine the top candidates in each category that they would confidently recommend to Canadians. AutoTrader.ca carefully selects winners based on thorough testing of every new vehicle available on the market, capturing the most in-depth selections of vehicles in 2022. This process truly recognizes what separates a "good" vehicle from an "award-winning" one.

New for 2022, the Outback became the first model to wear the Subaru Wilderness badge, benefitting from many off-road upgrades including exclusive design bumpers, all-terrain tires, and increased ride height. The Subaru Outback also holds a 2021 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK +.

"We focus on providing vehicles that are as safe as they are practical," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "It makes us very proud that distinguished journalists recognize our award-winning lineup and recommend them to consumers"

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

