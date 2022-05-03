SUBARU OUTBACK RECORDS BEST MONTH EVER

Best month ever for Outback; 21.4 per cent increase over the previous April

Subaru retails 3,455 units in April

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) entered the second quarter of the year with a best-ever month for the Outback. Monthly sales of 3,455 units contribute to a year-to-date figure of 14,159 in 2022.

Outback sales of 1,362 units marked a 21.4 per cent or 240 unit increase over April 2021 sales. April 2022 marked a 1.9 per cent or 25 unit increase over the previous record month for the model, September 2021. The 2022 Subaru Outback was named the Best 2-Row SUV in the 2022 autoTRADER.ca Awards. The publication noted its practicality, user and family-friendly features, and its "ready for adventure" attitude. The Subaru Outback also holds a 2022 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK +, the 14th year in a row the nameplate has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK or higher designation.

"Our Canadian dealers are united in our success," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "We've been pleased with our sales performance, and our award-winning line-up continues to drive results. As we enter these summer months, we will maintain our momentum – providing uncommon safety, quality, and reliability to our valued Canadian customers."







About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

