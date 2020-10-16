Subaru Forester Luggage Test | Packing up our long-term family crossover



See Full Image Gallery >>



Our 2019 Subaru Forester long-term test car has been a pack rat for many of us on staff at Autoblog. We’ve stuffed in camping gear, tires, landscaping supplies and much more over a number of months. However, we haven’t given it a proper luggage test until now.

West Coast Editor James Riswick has tested a number of compact crossovers that the Forester competes against with his own set of luggage: Ford Escape, Mazda CX-5, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. But since our long-term Forester lives in Michigan, we’ll be using the same set of luggage that we’ve used for all other midwest luggage tests.

Here’s what we’re working with: Two carry-on suitcases sized (24 inches long, 15.5 wide, 10 deep); one carry-on suitcase (21.7L x 13.7W x 9 D); one medium-size suitcase you have to check (24.5L x 16.8W x 11.5D) and two larger, full-size suitcases (33.8L x 21.5W x 13D) and (28.1L x 18W x 10.5D).

This generation of Forester and its more traditional crossover shape means it has a great deal of luggage capacity for its overall footprint. Sunroof-equipped models (like our Touring) come in at 33.0 cubic-feet of space behind the back seat. If you skip the sunroof, you gain 2.4 cubes, but the space at the top of the ceiling is generally pointless unless you’re chill with zero rearward visibility.

View photos

Our Touring model comes with a nice powered hatch that can be opened via the fob, interior button, exterior lid button or a kick motion under the bumper. The kicking is generally reliable, but has frustrated on occasion with a refusal to accept our kicks. The cargo cover that comes standard is a little tricky to operate and feels a little flimsy. Strangely, there are two pieces of fabric that must be pulled taut. The more standard, larger piece that covers most of the cargo area can be yanked forward and slot into a neat groove, but the piece on the other side of the roller must be delicately placed in a couple slots right near the rear seats. If you’re too short, you might be forced to climb into the cargo hold to get it right.

For the record, this piece exists because of the back seat's reclining functionality and ensure there isn't a gap between the upright seat and the cover.

View photos

Story continues