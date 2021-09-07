Subaru Canada Selects Certified Collision Care as Exclusive Partner

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. has selected Certified Collision Care, the Canadian division of Assured Performance Network, as their exclusive strategic partner to administer and manage the new Subaru Certified Collision Centre Program when it launches early September 2021. The program will identify, certify, and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice to Subaru drivers across Canada.

All existing Certified Collision Care Providers will have the opportunity to add these exclusive credentials to their business, provided they are sponsored by their Subaru dealer and can meet the Subaru certification requirements. There is no additional enrollment fee for Certified Collision Care Providers to apply to the Subaru Certified Collision Centre program. Program information will be available at www.getsubarucertified.ca when it launches in September 2021.

The Subaru Certified Collision Centre program was created to promote certified collision repair facilities to Subaru customers and insurers. The program will ensure facilities have the tools, equipment, training, facilities, and processes necessary to repair Subaru vehicles according to manufacturer specifications. These factors are essential to the vehicle's fit, finish, durability, functionality, value, and safety. Drivers across Canada will have the ability to choose a Certified Collision Repair Centre that meets Subaru requirements. This is particularly important considering where and how a vehicle is repaired can have a substantial impact on its final appearance, performance, and most importantly, on its structural integrity and the onboard technologies that are designed to help keep Subaru drivers safe.

Certified shops will become eligible to order exclusive Subaru Certified Collision Centre Program signage, as well as gain access to marketing tools. This includes a listing on a consumer-facing online shop locator on the Subaru website, as part of the integrated Certified Collision Care program. This strategic partnership further reinforces the business strategy and slogan of the joint-effort certification program: "Certified Once, Recognized by Many".

"Our new partnership with Certified Collision Care reinforces Subaru Canada's dedication to providing the highest quality service and repair for all Subaru customers," said Floyd Jones - Vice President, After Sales, I.T. & Business Services, Academy & Customer Experience. "We are also pleased that it provides the Canadian Subaru dealer network another valuable tool to deliver on commitments to their customers throughout the ownership lifecycle."

Leanne Jefferies, Vice President of Assured Performance/Certified Collision Care commented, "It's a very exciting time, as we launch the Subaru Certified Collision Centre program. Our team will work closely with Subaru Canada as we manage and administer the program as part of our joint-effort certification program. Adding Subaru Certified credentials to the Certified Collision Care program provides top-performing collision repairers with an effective means to differentiate themselves in their market by aligning with the most powerful brands in the automotive industry."

Subaru will be an integral strategic partner leveraging the joint-effort collision repair centre certification services, infrastructure, and turnkey program offered by Certified Collision Care. By leveraging the existing Certification process they eliminate redundant costs, making certification more affordable for their dealerships and independently owned repair businesses that can meet set requirements.

The Certified Collision Centre Program was created to promote the correct, complete, and safe repair of Subaru vehicles and to provide support to those collision repair businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to a high level of customer care and satisfaction.

About Certified Collision Care

The mission of the Certified Collision Care program is to raise the industry's technical capability and business operating standards. Our objective is to ensure each repair business that is certified has what is necessary to properly and safely repair current and future vehicles manufactured by the participating Automakers; provide consumers with an exceptional experience and offer employees a career opportunity within a professionally operated business.

Certified Collision Care is the Canadian division of Assured Performance Network, the largest network of OEM Certified repair providers in the world with over 550 Canadian and 2500 US Collision Care Providers participating, and administers the Canadian OEM Certification programs for Subaru, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Kia, Nissan, INFINITI, Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura, Hyundai, and Genesis. Visit www.certifiedcollisioncare.ca for more information.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

