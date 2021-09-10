Subaru Canada Debuts All-New 2022 WRX

2.4-litre turbocharged BOXER engine with 271 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque

Fifth-generation of the rally icon, now built on the Subaru Global Platform

Newly developed Subaru Performance Transmission available

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - After much anticipation, Subaru Canada Inc. (SCI) has drawn back the cover on the all-new 2022 WRX. Entering its fifth generation with almost 20 years of history to draw from, this legendary model has reached its most advanced form. Built upon the Subaru Global Platform, the 2022 WRX offers increased safety and significantly improved driving dynamics while decreasing noise, vibration, and harshness.

A new 2.4-litre turbocharged Subaru BOXER engine with 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque is mated to either a 6-speed manual or newly developed Subaru Performance Transmission. Partnered with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, the WRX is offered in five trim levels: WRX, Sport, Sport with EyeSight, Sport-tech, and Sport-tech with EyeSight.

Performance Worthy of the Name

The WRX is now built on the Subaru Global Platform (SGP), ensuring an increase in safety, quietness, and driving performance. This gives the 2022 WRX a significant increase in ride and handling, due to increased stiffness and lower center of gravity. A 28 per cent increase in torsional rigidity and 75 per cent increase in suspension mounting point rigidity is due to the full inner-frame construction and increased use of structural adhesives. The rear stabilizer bar is now mounted to the body rather than the subframe, contributing to reduced body roll. When combined, these changes in chassis design and structure result in significant improvement in vehicle responsiveness, stability, and control.

Track-tuned suspension promises a sporty driving experience under any condition, while a longer suspension stroke has increased vehicle stability, lateral grip and suspension compliance on uneven surfaces. Optimized front suspension geometry and a new dual-pinion electric power steering system improves steering accuracy and creates a more natural steering feel with quicker driver input response.

The new 2.4-litre turbocharged Subaru BOXER engine produces 271 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque in a broader torque curve of 2,000-5,200 rpm. Responsiveness and acceleration are both improved compared to the outgoing generation. A 6-speed manual transmission continues to be standard and is joined by the newly available Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) which exclusively gets paired with Subaru's fourth-generation EyeSight system.

SPT offers drivers 30 per cent faster upshifts and 50 per cent faster downshifts, utilizing adaptive shift control to perform rev-matching downshifts when braking. Adaptive shift control maintains the ideal ratio throughout corners and works to respond faster on corner exit, ensuring every apex is hit. Ratio revisions to lower gears improve acceleration while the total ratio coverage has been expanded. An added transmission oil cooler improves cooling performance during aggressive driving, increasing the durability of the SPT.

Fast, Even at a Standstill

The legendary sports sedan receives an evolved but equally sophisticated look for 2022. The wide-body design showcases the aggressive stance flowing into bold angles in the front, sides, and rear. Subaru's hexagonal grille is complemented by compact LED headlights and a hood scoop to emphasize the wide and low look. The front fenders are now made of aluminum, offering significant weight savings. In the rear, an available low-profile body-coloured spoiler is integrated into the rear deck. Rear taillights receive a new design to glow with the look of volcanic magma, symbolizing the power within. The 2022 WRX continues to employ a sports exhaust with a distinctive dual muffler and quad tip setup.

The 2022 WRX receives a host of new exterior design pieces, many of which are functional aerodynamic improvements. The air outlets located at the rear of the front wheel openings contribute to reduced lift on the front tires improving driving stability. Further air outlets found on the rear bumper reduce air turbulence behind the vehicle, further improving vehicle stability and aerodynamic performance. Air resistance has been minimized with an aerodynamic texture applied to the moulded wheel arches, lower trim, and engine undercover. The engine undercover also features airflow channels designed to increase vehicle downforce, similar to what is found on many modern-day racers.

Once You're In, You'll Never Want Out

The high-performance pedigree of the WRX is felt immediately in the new interior for 2022. The standard black interior features contrast red stitching, and the flat-bottomed steering wheel is leather-wrapped. Premium Cloth wraps Sport and Sport with EyeSight seats while Sport-tech models receive Ultrasuede to give the interior a premium touch. To further enhance the sporty nature of the WRX, carbon-look accent trim is included throughout the cabin.

On the entry-level trim, an all-new 7.0-inch Wide Video Graphics Array display is featured, offering a splitting functionality between multimedia and HVAC controls. An all-new tablet-style 11.6-inch infotainment display takes center stage in the console of Sport trim and up. This display is the home to HVAC controls, audio controls, vehicle features and settings. App icons can be rearranged to the driver's preference and the display can be split offering two types of information at once, improving user interaction and creating a more personal experience. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM functionality are standard throughout the WRX lineup. Sport-tech models are also equipped with navigation and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Advanced Safety

The use of SGP for the new WRX was not only for an increase in performance factors but safety as well. The increase in body-rigidity creates a more responsive ride, meaning drivers have more confidence and control in an emergency or during hazard avoidance. The 2022 WRX features eight standard airbags including the innovative driver knee airbag.

Generation four of Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard on all trims equipped with the Subaru Performance Transmission. This new generation features enhanced software, widened field of view, and the addition of an electric brake booster to improve brake performance in sudden stops. The latest version of EyeSight includes new Emergency Automatic Steering, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Vehicle Hold, Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Keep Assist and Sway Warning; Lane Centring Assist, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) offering; Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are equipped on all Sport and Sport-tech trims, while Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) is included on EyeSight equipped models with the SPT.

Look for the all-new WRX when it arrives in dealer showrooms in 2022.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

