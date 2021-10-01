Subaru Canada Announces Pricing for 2022 Forester; Outlines Trim Levels

All-new Forester Wilderness trim level

Redesigned front and rear bumpers, grille and headlights

Fourth Generation of Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) announces pricing for the much-anticipated 2022 Forester, featuring a bold new design and Subaru Wilderness model. Retained for the 2022 model year is the powerful and efficient 2.5 L Direct Injection SUBARU BOXER engine delivering 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque mated exclusively to a Lineartronic CVT. Re-tuned suspension improves ride quality and handling to accompany the redesigned front and rear bumpers, grille and headlights. The result is a striking new look and dynamic drive.

2022 Forester Sport (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

The 2022 Forester features the fourth generation of Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, now including an electric brake booster for improved emergency braking. Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control with Vehicle Hold; Lane Keep Assist and Sway Warning; Lane Centring Assist, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert are standard across the entire Forester line. Models equipped with Side/Rear Vehicle Detection now include new Emergency Automatic Steering, a feature that provides steering support to help avoid low-speed collisions.

Well-Equipped as Standard

In entry-level Forester trim, priced at $29,495, standard equipment includes Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE, now with improved operation. The 2022 Forester features power-adjustable, foldable, heated door mirrors and newly designed LED fully automatic and steering-responsive headlights. Re-designed roof rails now include tie-down holes increasing functionality. A 6.5-inch touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay comes with a free 3-month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio with Travel Link. Heated cloth front seats ensure cold-weather comfort.

Moving up to the Convenience trim, 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, halogen fog lights, and a roofline spoiler are added to offer enhanced exterior styling. Reverse Automatic Braking is added to the driving assist suite and the interior comes equipped with chrome door handles a power driver's seat, dual-zone climate control; rear-seat armrest with cupholders and dual rear USB ports; premium cloth seating, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters for use with a 7-speed manual shift mode. A dashboard-mounted 6.3-inch colour multi-function display offers the driver more in-depth vehicle information, and a free three-year trial of SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services increases the resources at the driver's fingertips. The cargo area comes equipped with a protective cargo tray and tonneau cargo cover with pop-up functionality. Lastly, the inclusion of a proximity key with push-button start puts the convenience into the trim name. The 2022 Forester Convenience is priced at $33,095.

Story continues

At $34,895, the Touring trim comes equipped with a premium 8.0-inch touch screen infotainment system. Driving assist systems gain Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection with Blind-Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Emergency Automatic Steering is added to the EyeSight catalogue. Further upgrades featured in Touring are a heated steering wheel, power-sliding sunroof, and power rear liftgate with height memory. Rear reclining seats are included, and the rear vents are added to the center console creating a more comfortable back-seat experience.

The popular Forester Sport trim continues into 2022, priced at $36,295. The Sport is equipped with Dual-Function X-MODE and features exterior orange accents along the bumpers, roof rails, and rocker panels. Inside, the orange accents continue, now joined by gunmetal trim on the dashboard, doors, and instrument panel. Contrast orange stitching on the steering wheel, seats, door panels and dashboard tie-in to give the Sport trim a unique interior finish. Fog lights are upgraded to vertical LEDs. 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and a polished single-tip exhaust finish off the Sport appearance.

Forester Gone Wild

All-new for the Forester lineup, the latest addition to the Subaru Wilderness family boasts many trim-specific features. Mechanically, the 2022 Forester Wilderness has revised CVT gear ratios, oil cooler and a revised final drive ratio. These changes enable the Wilderness to trek further and tow more, with a towing capacity of up to 1,360 kg. Off-road tuned suspension with an increased ride height coupled with Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires, aluminum engine and steel rear differential skid plates make the 2022 Forester Wilderness prepared for when the pavement stops but the path continues. High static-load capacity roof rails with tie-down points ensure all the equipment needed can be brought with you; Subaru Wilderness-exclusive bumpers, badging, decals, and accents mean you'll carry it all in style. On and off-road, the Wilderness is designed to suit all environments. A front view camera and hexagonal LED fog lights provide extra visibility through obstructed intersections or a narrow trail. The interior of the Forester Wilderness continues to offer trim-specific upgrades including all-weather soft-touch upholstery, all-weather rear seatback material, and all-weather rubber mats. Anodized copper accents and stitching are prominent throughout, and Subaru Wilderness graphics are featured on the instrument panel display. The all-new 2022 Forester Wilderness is priced at $38,995.

Premium Packaging with a Non-Premium Price

The Forester Limited, priced at $39,295, brings GPS navigation to its infotainment system and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon system with a subwoofer and amplifier. DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System provides yet another level of driving assistance to lessen the chances of incidents caused by driver distraction. Auto-dimming door mirrors with integrated LED turn signals and passenger-side reverse tilt allow the driver to have an unobstructed view of what's behind them at all hours, with an auto-dimming rearview mirror equipped with an integrated compass and HomeLink. Inside, leather upholstery adorns all seating surfaces including the contoured rear bench with one-touch flat-folding 60/40-split seatbacks; outboard rear seats come equipped with heating. With gunmetal grille accents, chrome surround window trim, and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, the Limited trim offers enhanced looks to complement the upgraded equipment.

The top-line Premier trim level for the 2022 Forester takes enhanced looks to the next level, with bumpers and rocker panels adorned with black and silver accents. Priced at $40,595 and equipped with chrome door handles, satin chrome door mirrors, chrome accents on the grille, and chrome surrounds of the round LED fog lights. The 2022 Forester Premier boasts a trim-specific brown leather interior and exclusive 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design for a more premium presence amongst the model line.

The 2022 Forester journeys into dealerships this winter.

TRIM PRICING FORESTER $29,495 CONVENIENCE $33,095 TOURING $34,895 SPORT $36,295 WILDERNESS $38,995 LIMITED $39,295 PREMIER $40,595

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

2022 Forester Wilderness (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

2022 Forester Premier (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

Subaru logo (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/01/c6940.html