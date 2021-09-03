New Sub-Zonal Office of Enforcement Directorate starts functioning from Mangaluru

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The new Sub-Zonal office of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Department of Revenue, Government of India started functioning at its office in Mangaluru, Karnataka from Friday.

As per a press release by ED, this Sub Zonal office will be functioning under the Bengaluru Zonal Office.

The Sub-Zonal office will be headed by a Deputy Director, and have jurisdiction over 15 districts of Karnataka, viz., Dakshina Kannada, Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Gadag, Haveri, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Koppal, Udupi and Raichur. (ANI)

