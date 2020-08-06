Stylists for Kristen Stewart, Keanu Reeves, Rami Malek share their pandemic pivots

Celebrity stylist Jeanne Yang, whose clients include Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves and Robert Downey Jr., says her business was down 100% from March to mid-July because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

For Hollywood studios and their top-earning A-list talent, the growing list of COVID-19 canceled award shows, film festivals and press tours has made marketing movies and TV shows during a global pandemic more challenging. Over time, though, workarounds have emerged, including video-conferenced talk-show appearances and plans for this year's Emmy Awards to take place virtually instead of in-person. But the celebrity stylists who earn livings dressing stars for such occasions don't have such a workaround. No red carpet (or photo shoot or film festival) means no styling work.

We recently checked in with a handful of Hollywood's go-to stylists — the kind of folks who dress stars like Rami Malek, Donald Glover, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Kristen Stewart and Allison Janney — to see what they've been doing to survive and thrive during the crisis. The big takeaway? With no return to the red carpet on the horizon, the key to survival has been turning side hustles into main hustles. Call it the "pandemic pivot."







Tara Swennen

A 2017 file photo of celebrity stylist Tara Swennen and then-new pet pig Sprinkles. Since then she has added two more to her menagerie, most recently — and during the pandemic — a rescue pig named Peanut.

Best-known for styling Stewart, Julie Bowen and Janney, Tara Swennen has also earned a reputation as an outspoken friend of the animals. She was celebrated for her efforts at L.A.'s Vegan Fashion Week in October, and her household menagerie includes a pair of pot-bellied pigs, Sprinkles and Chocolate Chip, and a tortoise named Skittle.

Last gig: “I halted mid-music video with one of my clients, and we never got to shoot it,” Swennen said. “But the last major production I did was the movie poster for Kristen Stewart's new movie, 'Happiest Season,' which is a Christmas movie.” That was in the first week of March. (The film is set for a Nov. 25 theatrical release.) “I joked with my agent that the ultimate irony is it will probably be the first thing that comes back to fully promote.”

Next gig: Swennen said she's had three styling jobs since then — two over Zoom, one in person — and all in the second half of July. "Lana Condor is the new face of Neutrogena so I sort of Zoom-styled her for her coming out as a brand ambassador," Swennen said. "And I did the same thing for a photo shoot for Julie Bowen. I made outfits for her, dropped off the clothes and just let her go." The in-person gig, for which she styled Janney for a national magazine cover shoot (she can't disclose which one), involved staggered arrivals, multiple rooms to avoid crowding and a point person responsible for keeping things wiped down and sanitized.

Financial impact: "Up until two weeks ago, I was at 100% down, and now I'm at maybe [95% down] as far as the styling," Swennen said. "Everything that I've managed to create has been a sort of byproduct of my brand and my career's work but not actually styling per se."

In between: A few months ago, Swennen joined forces with Stephanie Sprangers, founder of digital styling app Glamhive, to organize a series of digital style summits (the first took place in May, the second in early July) that brought together top talent from the worlds of style, beauty and design to participate in virtual panels, presentations and roundtable discussions on topics ranging from size-inclusiveness to how to pivot your business in a time of change.

The latter topic is something that's been very much on her mind. "The whole thing right now is about living and learning," she said. "It's about figuring out where you can pivot a bit, where you can put your assets and what you can do right now without using too much capital, because nobody has any right now."

For Swennen, that means dipping her toes into the digital influencer space. "I've come to Instagram a bit and sort of used my brand to get a couple things out there," she said. "I just did [a style-out of essential summer pieces] for Fila. And I've got something lined up, but it won't come out until September, so I can’t talk about it." She's also leveraging her reputation as a vocal vegan to move beyond fashion beauty, noting that she just did her first deal with a food brand.

