This Stylish Vegan Handbag With 3,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews Has So Many Pockets to Keep You Organized

2If you’re trying to incorporate more vegan leather into your wardrobe (à la Meghan Markle), then you’re going to love this affordable Amazon find.

Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given this vegan leather tote bag from little known brand Realer a five-star review. The convertible shoulder and satchel bag, which also happens to be the retailer’s best-selling hobo bag overall, recently soared in popularity, experiencing a 27 percent spike in sales earlier this week, according to Amazon. And despite its “high-end designer” look, you can snag it for just under $40.

Buy It! Realer Vegan Leather Handbag, from $35.98; amazon.com

The roomy tote bag comes in two sizes and 17 color combinations, including classic options like black and cognac brown and more unique hues like blush, pale blue, and wine red. The versatile piece features six pockets to keep your must-haves organized and comes with various straps, allowing you to wear it as a shoulder, satchel, or crossbody bag.

Reviewers love its simple look and high-quality materials, but it’s the spacious interior that most owners rave about. The bag’s large size and sturdy design make it perfect for traveling, carrying tech like laptops and tablets, and bringing along must-haves for kids.

“After months of researching, I've finally found the perfect bag,” one reviewer wrote. “As a mom, I needed a bag that's big enough to carry everything I needed for me and all the baby stuff. This stylish bag will replace my old diaper bag. It has many pockets inside, so it will keep me organized. Love it — it is my go-to bag for everyday use.”

And despite the material being faux, it’s proven to be incredibly durable, according to owners. “I’ve had this purse for a couple months now and it has held up really well,” a reviewer chimed in. “I’ve gotten tons of compliments, and I really enjoy all the pockets and storage. You can’t go wrong for the price, and it really hasn’t shown any wear or tear whatsoever. I would highly recommend!”

Some of the attention this $40 bag has earned may be due to the growing demand for animal-friendly materials. Searches for vegan leather have continued to climb over the last five years, according to Google Trends, and there are now over 3,000 vegan leather bags on Amazon. So, whether you’re ready to embrace animal-friendly leather in your closet, you’re on the hunt for a carry-all bag, or you’re just looking for a fun new thrill that doesn’t cost a ton, this Prime-eligible piece with rave reviews checks all of the boxes.

