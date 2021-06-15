Stylish Vaccine Card Holders For Your Hot Vax Summer

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The past year has seen a lot of unexpected new trends: sanitizer, masks, and now, the latest accessory that the pandemic has unwittingly introduced to the world has come in the form of a vaccine card holders. And since it’s sure to become an intrinsic part of all our lives, it’s important to find ones that that look just as good as they work.

More from Variety

Just like they did with masks, companies and artists are finding ways to make vaccine card holders stylish so they can be a welcomed addition as we all start venturing into the world again. Athletic events, festivals and concerts have already announced plans to require proof of vaccination for entry and a number of countries require a vaccine passport to travel across their borders. As we all know, vaccine cards are flimsy so having a reliable holder to keep them safe and clean as you carry it around is a necessity. But you also don’t want it to detract from your first vaxxed summer. You could be seeing people that you haven’t shown your face to in over a year: here are the best vaccine card holders we found that are both functional and in vogue.

Marble Effect Vaccine Card Holder

This two-pack comes with both a black and white card holder, with gold coloring swirled on top for a sophisticated marble effect. The holders are perfectly sized for 4″ x 3″ CDC-issued vaccine cards and are made with waterproof embroidery vinyl to keep your card safe from the elements.

Black Leather Vaccine Card Holder

This passport holder is made out of high-grade PU leather that’s soft and durable. You can slip your card into a plastic, waterproof sleeve, with ample room in the foldable, slim wallet to fit other bills, cards and cash you also want in your pocket.

Story continues

Vaccine Card Holder with Key Ring

These card holders are a bargain considering the endless range of colors you can choose from, in addition to the option of personalizing it with your name or initials in four different styles. The slim, leather holders also come with a clasp ring on the top for easily attaching it to your pants, backpack or purse.

Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Holder

This funky holographic design sparkles in a different color depending on the light. It’s top-stitched with polyester thread for strength, bound with black vegan leather for a polished finish and, of course, includes a clear vinyl ID pocket that fits cards up to 4″x 3″.

Leather Vaccine Card Holder

Keep it simple with these leather vaccine card holders, currently half off. They come in a variety of rich, sleek colors with gold lettering perforated into the front flap. By slipping your card into either of the two clear pockets, you never have to take it out and risk losing or staining it.

Wildflower Vaccine Card Holder

If you already have a plastic card protector, then stylize it with these custom-made illustrated stickers, cut to the same size as your vaccine card. This one features a range of gorgeous, colorful wildflowers on top of a bright blue backdrop.

‘Vaxxed’ Vaccine Card Holder

Don’t be subtle with this zipper pouch that lets everyone you know that you are indeed “Vaxxed.” It comes in three sizes, depending on how much other stuff you want to store your card with, and works well as a larger canvas bag to keep your card stowed away if you already have a more slim-fitting holder.

‘The Fifth Element’ Multi-Pass Vaccine Card Holder

The past year has felt nothing short of science fiction, so it only makes sense to carry your vaccine card in a Multi Pass holder reminiscent of the one Milla Jovovich’s Leelo presents while boarding the spacecraft at the beginning of “The Fifth Element.”

‘Ew, Covid’ Vaccine Card Holder

It’s exactly what we would expect Alexis Rose to say if Covid infiltrated The Rosebud Motel: “Ew, Covid!” Fans of “Schitt’s Creek” will appreciate this faux-leather vaccine card holder with snazzy, bold lettering. A split key ring and lobster clasp allows it to attach to lanyards, keychains or clasped to a bag.

Baby Yoda Vaccine Card Holder

There’s almost nothing that doesn’t become more adorable after slapping a Baby Yoda onto it. The same goes for these best-selling card holders from Etsy, perfectly shaped for 3″ x 4″ vaccination cards. Grogu is stitched onto one side of the holder with the words “Vaccinated I am” or “Vaccinated you must,” while the other side features a clear plastic slip for you to place your card into for easy visibility.

‘I Got My Fauci Ouchi’ Vaccine Card Holder

This sleek, leather card holder gives you the option to personalize it with your own name and initials so you never lose track of it. It even includes a cheeky nod to the Chief Medical Advisor: “I Got My Fauci Ouchie.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.