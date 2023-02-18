Stylish tiles can make – or break – the look of your home

The right material, pattern and layout can highlight features and make a splash

Personalising your home with unique decorative details isn’t as difficult – or as expensive – as you might think. The new generation of tiles, whether plain, patterned, matt or glossy, allows for creativity as well as practicality, be they applied across a splashback in a kitchen, covering a shower surround in the bathroom, or laid on the floor as a quirky alternative to a patterned rug.

Here’s how to choose a material, pattern and layout that will highlight the features of your home, rather than simply fading into the background.

Be playful

“Imaginative tiling can transform even the simplest and most inexpensive tiles into an eye-catching wall or floor,” says Colin Roby-Welford, creative director of Fired Earth.

For example, he suggests eschewing a traditional stacked or staggered brick layout in favour of more interesting patterns – think parquet designs such as chevron, basketweave, Versailles or pinwheel (where tiles are either laid at angles, or in a mix of thin rectangles and squares) – or playing with simple bands of alternating or graduating colours.

It’s a jungle in here: Clarissa Hulse’s botanical-inspired tiles for Ca’Pietra will inject some fun into your morning shower - Clear CGI

Rising interior design talent Pandora Taylor agrees. “This is going to be the year of the humble plain tile, but not as you know it,” she declares. In bathrooms, she likes to use three different colours in a herringbone pattern to create an unusual stripe effect. “This is fantastic if you’re on a budget as plain tiles can be very inexpensive, and you can create a unique design.”

Interestingly shaped tiles produce dynamic effects. Think diamonds or hexagons – such as Clarissa Hulse’s botanical-inspired collection for Ca’Pietra, or Otto Tiles’ Starry Night collection, a mix of plain and star-motif tiles that allows you to create your own constellation.

If you prefer a scallop shape, the National Trust’s Riverlands Scales collection looks great in a mix of colours with a contrasting grout.

Use National Trust’s Riverlands Scales in Kingfisher (left) or Heron Sky (right) with a contrasting grout to create a dynamic effect

Think beyond walls and floors

Interior designer Emma Sims-Hilditch recently used her Ana collection of Capri-inspired, hand-painted and crackle-glazed tiles, created with Marlborough Tiles, to cover the top of a table, a vanity unit, deep-set windowsills, and a splashback.

For Lee Thornley, founder of Bert & May, “patterns can be easy to shy away from, but they don’t need to be big and bold to create an impactful scheme. I like to mix patterns randomly with a plain tile, which helps the designs and colours to stand out.”

Create focal areas, like the base of a kitchen island, a chimney breast or a headboard. “It can breathe new life into a room without needing to re-tile a huge area.”

‘Breathe new life into a room’: using pattern in smaller areas such as the base of a kitchen island (left) or a headboard (right) can work well as a focal point, says Lee Thornley of Bert & May - Bert & May

House of Hackney’s co-founder Frieda Gormley has translated the brand’s Artemis Rose and Hibiscus patterns into tiles in collaboration with Craven Dunnill Jackfield, using them in her own kitchen “to bring a little art into the space”.

“They’re perfectly suited to our Victorian-style house, but you could equally juxtapose them in a modern environment, perhaps as a delicate border or around a fireplace,” she says.

Pandora Taylor also likes to use tiles to create unique mantelpieces, rather than opting for a traditional Victorian stone or wood surround. “It is so much fun working with the limitations of a rectangular tile to create a design that looks and works like a mantelpiece but feels more unexpected,” she says.

Proportion is important: “Pick something with a smaller pattern where you will get the full impact. A large pattern or very large tile won’t work.”

Interior designer Pandora Taylor uses tiles to create unique mantelpieces - Mike Garlick

Interior design studio Salvesen Graham often uses hand-painted tiles to create a tiled panel at the back of a hob. “Petra Palumbo’s contemporary delft tiles are made in the UK and feel very youthful,” says Nicole Salvesen, “and Maude Made always has something naïve and charming. They have a traditional look, but lend tactility and texture where a painted wall might otherwise feel very flat.”

Upcycle

“Be brave about mixing materials: it gives a room character,” says Scott Maddux, co-founder with Jo leGleud of the design practice Maddux Creative. For a project in north London, inspired by the interiors of the 19th-century Leighton House, they covered the entire ground floor with a patchwork of reclaimed patterned tiles.

New lease of life: Maddux Creative used reclaimed tiles in this London home - Maddux Creative

“We couldn’t find enough of one type of tile that would cover the whole thing,” explains Maddux, so instead they looked for groups of tiles that would work tonally in pattern and colour alongside one another, and unified it by filling the gaps with complementary plain tiles.

Maria Speake, designer and co-founder of Retrouvius (retrouvius.com) loves to rummage in charity shops for small batches of old tiles: “People keep them as spares but then never use them,” she says. “You can do something quite simple with them, such as make a panel to create an interesting detail or mix them with more modern tiles.

Design practice Maddux Creative looked for groups of tiles that would work tonally in pattern and colour alongside one another - Maddux Creative

This also holds great DIY appeal, she adds: “That’s the fun thing about doing something like a splashback: it’s not a huge area, so it doesn’t matter if the tiles are a bit wobbly and wonky. You can have the huge sense of satisfaction of doing it yourself.”

Speake is also keen on using tiles for skirting boards: “They don’t have to be ‘shouty’. Historically that is where a lot of Dutch delft tiles would have been used, for the sheer practicality of dealing with wet mops whacking against them while cleaning the floor.”

Step up your design game: old tiles can be used for panels, splashbacks and even stairs - Maddux Creative

Choose rainbow hues

“While classic metro-format tiles are always popular for kitchens and bathrooms, people are making bolder choices in layout, colours and finishes,” says Roby-Welford. Pink tiles, for example, are a new alternative to white in the bathroom. “They exude a gentle, flattering glow and look really fresh as a backdrop to white baths and basins.”

Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead of design studio 2LG have created the Lovely Collection of tiles with Maitland & Poate for use on floors and walls, both indoors and outdoors.

The perfect painterly chequerboard: the Cake design from The Lovely Collection - Maitland & Poate

Designs such as Wiggle, Graphic Moire and Ombre can work across an entire wall, or simply as a border or a halfway break point to jazz up an otherwise plain tiled wall; while the Cake design creates the perfect painterly chequerboard, a hot trend of the moment.

Create an oasis of Slate Blue or Coldharbour Green from floor to ceiling with the Marlborough Matts collection, designed specifically “to complement some of the UK’s best-loved paints colours,” says Anita Rivers of Marlborough Tiles.

Pink tiles, like Forecast Lundy by Fired Earth, are a great backdrop to white basins - Tim James - Mabel Gray

“And coloured grouting can create an entirely different look and feel,” she furthers. “A dark tile with a light grout, and vice versa, creates impact; whereas a grout complementing the tile colour looks pared back and understated,” she says.

Speake also recommends Mapei for its good selection of grout and matching silicone colours.

Go bold: use Otto’s Rainbow Stripes tile design to jazz up a plain painted wall - Otto Tiles and Design

Tips from the trade

Allow yourself time to order samples, which are invaluable for getting a sense of the overall feel of how your tiles will look when laid, advises Anita Rivers of Marlborough Tiles: “Place the tile alongside your soft furnishings, sanitaryware, cabinetry and paint samples to help guide your choice visually.” When you’re ready to place your order, allow for 10 per cent in wastage.

To give length to a room, lay your tiles horizontally, says Rivers. “Embrace larger format tiles,” she adds. “The less you need, the fewer grout lines you’ll have, making the room feel bigger.”

For a compact bathroom, Colin Roby-Welford suggests using the same tiles across walls and floors, as well as the bath and basin surround, to give it a luxurious wet-room vibe. “And always lay out your tiles before fixing them in position to ensure an even spread of colour and pattern across your floor or wall, particularly if your chosen tiles have significant colour variation or veining, or you’re working with tiles from different batches,” he adds.

2LG’s Moire tiles by Maitland & Poate used across the floor, walls and basin surround gives this small bathroom a luxe unified feel - Maitland & Poate

Similarly, “Lay out samples at home to see how the glazes and finishes work in different lights, day to evening, before tiling an entire space,” suggests Emma Hughes of Original Style. For example, in a smaller room, a reflective, glazed tile will bounce light around to give the impression of more space.

If you’ve fallen in love with an expensive patterned tile, mix it with cheaper ones to keep your costs down: for example, Nicole Salvesen suggests using a strip of coloured tiles as a border or dado, which also helps to prevent a tiled wall from looking too utilitarian.

Speake’s mix of plain tiles with patterned tiles salvaged from charity shops or markets creates not only interest in a bathroom but helps to keep costs down

Where a few patterned tiles have cracked, consider replacing just those, rather than retiling a whole area. “Restoration can be cheaper than completely ripping everything out and starting again,” says Richard Butler of Craven Dunnill Jackfield, which can produce replacements by digitally scanning the original, creating a mould and then hand-finishing it.

Which material to choose?

Porcelain

Non-porous and hard-wearing, porcelain tiles are a low-maintenance option for high-traffic areas such as kitchens and hallways, advises Colin Roby-Welford of Fired Earth.

They only require sealing when used in a bathroom and are frost-resistant, so can flow from a kitchen floor out to a terrace. Pricier than ceramic, they are also heavier, making them harder to work with if installing them yourself.

Discotheque Ultravox porcelain tile, £42/sq m, Claybrook

Discotheque Ultravox porcelain tile, £42/sq m, Claybrook

Ceramic

Ceramic tiles are inexpensive and lightweight, so they are easy to cut and lay, and are a good option to use on walls. They are waterproof and easy to maintain, but are not as strong as porcelain, so will be more prone to cracking.

Popsicle terrazzo ceramic tile, £31.95/sq m, Walls & Floors

Popsicle terrazzo ceramic tile, £31.95/sq m, Walls & Floors

Encaustic

Encaustic tiles are made from coloured clay, rather than being painted or glazed, so the colour won’t fade or wear away with time, even if they are sanded down. They are also very durable, making them a good long-term choice. Style-wise they often come in rich colours and a matt finish. They are porous, so need to be specially sealed, and are usually more expensive than porcelain.

Ric Rac encaustic tile, £180/sq m, Bert & May x Samantha Todhunter

Ric Rac encaustic tile, £180/sq m, Bert & May x Samantha Todhunter

Stone

Stone has natural beauty and ages well; the odd scratch or mark adds to its character. It is generally hard-wearing, can be used inside and out, and works well with underfloor heating as it is a natural heat conductor.

The price will vary depending on the type of stone you choose, but it is usually on the expensive side and can be difficult to lay yourself.

Fitz black-honed marble, from £90/sq m, Mandarin Stone

Fitz black-honed marble, from £90/sq m, Mandarin Stone

Vinyl

Vinyl tiles are affordable, easy to install, and feel softer underfoot than stone or porcelain. They come in a variety of colours and patterns, but can be easily scratched or damaged, and are not the most sustainable choice (for a more eco-friendly option, try linoleum or cork, which have a similarly soft feel).

Floorpops self-adhesive vinyl floor tile, £27.71/sq m, Victorian Plumbing

Floorpops self-adhesive vinyl floor tile, £27.71/sq m, Victorian Plumbing