These stylish men's loafers are 39% off at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

These penny loafers are some of many stylish pieces featured at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021.

There's no shortage of agile and comfortable footwear available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021. But if you need something with a bit more finesse for your next party or trip to the office, don't fret, because Nordstrom has a pair of crowd-pleasing penny loafers on sale to add to your wardrobe.

You can pick up the Brody Driving Penny Loafers at Nordstrom right now for $54.90. The shoes are usually listed for $89.95, but owners of the department store's credit card can get early access to that sale price before the public start of the anniversary event set for July 28. Not only do cardholders get early access to the sale, but they can also get a $60 Bonus Note (similar to a gift card) that can be used towards purchases.

One of those purchases could be these penny loafers. Available in three different shades of leather (tan, navy and black), these shoes feature leather in their upper section and lining and have a rubber and leather sole in the bottom. Customers praised the comfort level and look of the loafers, with one calling them "the most comfortable shoes ever" while another referred to them as "a nice casual dress shoe."

We're closing in on the end of the early access to this sweet sale, so get the deals while you can before they run out!

