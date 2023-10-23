Style Notes: Hailey Bieber pairs an oversized jacket with a leather micro-miniskirt

Hailey Bieber's latest look proves that shades of brown is this autumn's most stylish colour palette.

The model stepped out to celebrate Kim Kardashian's birthday at Funke in Beverly Hills wearing a chic transeasonal outfit, consisting of a boxy, oversized blazer, a super-short micro skirt and sling-back heels, all in varying caffé latte hues.

Here's how to wear the look yourself:

The Look

Bieber's ensemble comprised of a white T-shirt and brown leather micro miniskirt, which she layered under a boxy tan blazer that ended just above her knees. She complemented the outfit with a dark red leather shoulder bag (another trending colour this season) and pointed slingback pumps with sparkling embellishments.

The Rhode founder accessorised with her signature diamond "B" necklace, sculptural gold earrings, a diamond anklet and sunglasses. She wore her short hair tucked behind her ears and topped off her glowing make-up with a rosy blush and a glossy brown lip.

Why it works

Brown was all over the autumn/winter 2023 catwalks with brands like Prada, 16Arlington, Brandon Maxwell, Gucci, Saint Laurent and The Row all showing pieces in the neutral hue, and has now been seen adopted IRL by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner and Jessica Chastain.

The shade plays nicely into the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic, thanks to its understated nature, and is warmer and softer than the classic black. Brown clothing works particularly well in capsule wardrobes; it's versatile, easy to style and less likely to date than anything more statement-making. “There is an understated luxury feeling with a lot of the more neutral tones,” Liane Wiggins, head of womenswear at Matches Fashion, explains to Bazaar. “I love a tonal look and a head-to-toe neutral.”

How to style it

While Bieber's recent blazer and mini-skirt combo is certainly one to add to any autumnal style moodboard, the model and entrepreneur also demonstrated that giving the classic little black dress a chocolate-brown update is another way to adopt the colour into your wardrobe. To celebrate the launch of Rhode in Paris last month, she wore a jersey minidress, courtesy of Saint Laurent, featuring long sleeves and a wide scoop neckline. She completed the look with sheer brown tights from Calzedonia, a pair of glossy caramel slingback pumps (also from Saint Laurent), and Tiffany & Co jewellery.

