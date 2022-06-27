Style not stats key to breaking into rejuvenated England team, says Ben Stokes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rory Dollard
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    Cricketer (born 1991)
  • Brendon McCullum
    New Zealand cricketer
England captain Ben Stokes celebrates the series win over New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)
England captain Ben Stokes celebrates the series win over New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

England captain Ben Stokes has told county cricket’s Test hopefuls to watch and learn from his side’s fearless approach against New Zealand if they want to join the ranks.

Stokes has brought about a remarkable revolution in his first three games as skipper, revitalising a side who had won just one of the last 17 Tests and chalking up a hat-trick of thrilling victories over the format’s reigning world champions.

Stokes has never been one to take a backward step on a cricket field and his partnership with head coach Brendon McCullum, who was also known as one of the most attacking players of his generation, has had a profound effect.

A side once gripped by fear has thrown off the shackles in stunning fashion, batting with an undiluted aggression that has yielded fireworks and showing the same spirit of adventure in the field.

Almost as soon as Jonny Bairstow put the finishing touches to a 3-0 series sweep in fitting fashion – with a six into the Headingley stands – England announced that the same group of players had been picked to face India at Edgbaston on Friday.

That meant an unchanged squad of 14, plus wicketkeeper Sam Billings who replaced Ben Foakes in Leeds as a Covid substitute and stays on as cover.

And Stokes has made it clear that anybody who wants to force their way into the set-up would be judged on their style as well as their statistics.

“I think these last three games should have sent a message to people who aspire to play Test cricket for England over the next two or three years, at least,” he said.

“I’d like to think that people watching know what they have to do to try and bang the door down and get in this team.

“I would say it’s about the manner and the way that you’re going to play, whether that be with a ball or a bat in your hand. It’s not necessarily your stats, or anything like that, it’s the manner that you play which is probably going to be first and foremost in the selectors’ minds.

“What we want to do is build on this. It’s not just about us at the moment. It’s about the future as well and what I think we’ve done over the last three weeks is make people enjoy watching Test cricket again.

“If we were on the wrong side of results of these games, if they played out the same way but we’d lost, I would have walked off a very, very happy captain with the way that everybody’s applied themselves and the attitude they’ve given to every single day, every single session, every single hour of these three Tests matches.”

Stokes’ words will resonate around the domestic game, and the trickle down may well have started already if Sam Curran’s rapid-fire century for Surrey on Monday is anything to go by.

“I knew that everyone would buy into the new mentality me and Brendon set out, but I didn’t think it would go this well to be honest,” he confessed.

“Coming away with a 3-0 victory over the world Test champions is a great start and something to build on and make sure we keep carrying this mindset forward.”

Joe Root was named as England’s player of the series, having scored 396 runs at an average of 99, but even he might admit that fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow had a claim on the award.

While Root’s excellence was the continuation of an 18-month hot streak, Bairstow looks reborn.

Settled at number five and given licence to indulge the ball-striking tendencies that have made him a world beater at ODI level, he unleashed two storming centuries at Trent Bridge and Headingley and was on course for another when the victory line came too soon.

“What Jonny has done has been very, very special. Just ‘wow’ is all I can say for how he’s playing at the moment,” offered Stokes.

“His role in the white-ball team is very clear, very specific, and he knows exactly what to do every time he steps out to play. Now he’s playing for us like he’s got the colours (one-day kit) on.

“I’ve never heard a bloke get 130-odd off 90 balls like he did at Trent Bridge and then ask his head coach how to go out and play. Baz McCullum basically just said, ‘Go and get your Sudoku book, sit next to me and shut up. Whatever you did last week, go out and do it again’.

“With Jonny it’s just about making sure he knows what he’s in the team to do.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport

    Hockey Canada says it must "do more" to build a safer culture in the sport. What that looks like remains to be seen. The national organization released a brief statement Thursday following the federal government's move 24 hours earlier to freeze public funding in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said Wednesday that Hockey Canada would only have its taxpayer money restored once officials produced an incomplete rep

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Cogliano shouted at Nathan MacKinnon in the midst of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration. “87!” he bellowed. It was a reference to the final two numbers of MacKinnon’s hotel room, which Colorado’s star forward thought was a great omen when he checked in ahead of Sunday night's Game 6 in Tampa. Sidney Crosby, like MacKinnon a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is known for being No. 87. Now MacKinnon is a Stanley Cup champion, just like Crosby. “We just fe

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team takes silver at World Cup

    ANTWERP, Belgium — The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team earned a silver medal at the FIBA World Cup 2022 on Sunday after dropping a 16-13 decision to France. Michelle Plouffe had seven points, four rebounds and five blocks for Canada. Her sister, Katherine Plouffe, had six points and seven rebounds. "The Canada team is really a great team," said Marie-Eve Paget of France. "You’re not in the final if you’re not a great team. We played against them in a friendly game before the World Cup and w