Update your style with Nordstrom Black Friday deals on Adidas, Tory Burch and Zella

Freshen-up your closet with these Nordstrom Black Friday deals available now.
Black Friday 2022 on Friday, November 25 is just four days away and everyone is looking to save on everything this year. You can even get stylish new additions to your closet for wallet-friendly prices. For that, you'll need to check out Nordstrom and its amazing lineup of Black Friday deals on clothing, cookware and so many more stylish items.

Now through Tuesday, November 29 you can shop rock-bottom discounts on Barefoot Dreams, Tory Burch, Zella and Bonobos. The perfect place to shop for all your wardrobe essentials, the Nordstrom holiday sale has price cuts on dresses, jeans, handbags and even home essentials. Keep scrolling for all the best discounts available today.

10 best deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022

Shop the best Nordstrom deals for Black Friday.
  1. Nordstrom Kids' Grow With Me Organic Cotton Overalls for $11.60 (Save $17.40)

  2. Zella Girl Live In High Waist Leggings for $19.99 (Save $19.01)

  3. Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress from $20.97 (Save $20.03 to $28.03)

  4. Adidas Originals Trefoil Logo Cotton Blend Joggers for $29.95 (Save $30.05)

  5. Adidas Swift Run Sneaker for $67.50 (Save $22.50)

  6. Sisley Paris Sisley Eau de Sisley No. 2 Eau de Toilette Spray for $92.50 (Save $92.50)

  7. Our Place Always Pan Set for $95 (Save $50)

  8. Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid for $149.99 (Save $140)

  9. Tory Burch McGraw Leather Camera Bag from $197.68 (Save $121.40 to $130.32)

  10. Stuart Weitzman Luxering Bootie for $249.99 (Save $345.01)

Women's clothing and accessory deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Step into the new season and beyond with these Nordstrom style deals on dresses, boots and more for Black Friday.
The Nordstrom Black Friday sale has all your fashion needs covered. Make your end-of-year style shine with steep savings on Zella, Steve Madden and Stuart Weitzman right now.

Men's clothing deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Whether it's cozy sweatpants or proper shirts, Nordstrom has plenty of men's styles on sale for Black Friday.
Ready to prep your closet for winter? Find markdowns on men's crewnecks, sneakers, pants and more today at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

Kids' clothing deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Give your little ones the gift of style this holiday season with these Nordstrom kids' clothes deals for Black Friday.
Refresh your little one's wardrobe with Nordstrom deals on Tucker + Tate, Nike and so much more.

Beauty deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Keep your look in line with these Nordstrom beauty deals available in time for Black Friday.
Give your makeup bag a facelift ahead of the holidays by shopping beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Save big on Estee Lauder, Olaplex and more.

Home deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Whether you need new luggage for your next trip or a stylish addition to your kitchen, these Nordstrom home deals help you save big for Black Friday.
Spruce up your interiors with markdowns on home and kitchen essentials at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022. Enjoy price cuts on Stuab, Le Creuset and more today.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Black Friday sale is a limited-time shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The popular sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Zella, Nike and Tory Burch. Get a head start on your holiday shopping by snagging early Black Friday bargains right now at Nordstrom.

How long is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale?

Nordstrom's Black Friday deals are already here with bargains set to continue through Tuesday, November 29. Right now, Nordstrom is offering tons of holiday deals at up to 60% off. In the coming days, as we approach Black Friday proper on Friday, November 25, we expect to see even more killer markdowns.

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022?

Some of the best deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale include denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and end-of-summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your look for the holidays and stock up on cold-weather must-haves like jackets, jeans and boots.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Black Friday sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the early Black Friday sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

