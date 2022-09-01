Style: Back to school chic, Theory gets a reboot and corporate kitsch on Instagram

(Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

‘September is the January in fashion...’ declared Vogue’s Candy Pratts Price in the iconic 2009 film, The September Issue. ‘This is when I change, this is when I say, “I’m going to try and get back on those high heels” — ’cos that’s the look.’ Of course it’s not just the most important Vogue issue each year, but the most important sartorial stepping-off point. Pratts Price’s words still ring true — even if they’re less quotable than the late André Leon Talley’s impeccable read on NYFW’s Fall/Winter 09: ‘It’s a famine of beauty, honey, my eyes are starving for beauty!’ When it comes to reassessing your autumn wardrobe, consider a piece from Balenciaga. Its knife boots are made to slice your way through the WFO Tube crowds. It’s also time to channel your inner head girl with school uniform-esque pieces by Miu Miu, with its pleated skirts, neck ties and crisp shirting — just swap the gel pens for a Smythson notebook and you’re good. Then it’s on to thinking about winter coats. In the name of sustainability, pull yours from seasons past, or consider hunting for a vintage piece on Vestiaire Collective. Better start adding to your shopping lists because some luxurious, transformative retail therapy never feels more apt than in the primary month of the fashion calendar.

NEWS JUST IN: LUCAS OSSENDRIJVER’S NEW THEORY

Having left Lanvin in 2018, where he headed menswear for 14 years, it was announced in July last year that Dutch designer Lucas Ossendrijver had a new venture: creating capsule collections with the New York label, Theory. In a few days now, his inaugural collab will launch. ‘I am drawn to Theory because we both believe in empowering people — making their lives easier and making them feel good about themselves,’ Ossendrijver says. ‘The clothes have real impact. It’s not about creating editorial looks that look great in an image or on a catwalk — it’s a product that lives on the street.’ Products such as men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories. We look forward to the swathes of Londoners who’ll no doubt be hitting the streets dressed in it all come autumn. Available in stores and online from 7 Sep (theory.com)

FOLLOW THIS ACCOUNT

Described as ‘a love letter to the golden age of corporate kitsch’, Instagram account @__________office (that’s 10 underscores in the handle, btw) has all the inspiration needed to ease you into that ‘back-to-work’ mindset. From surrealist office interiors to Eighties power suiting, obsolete Apple products and clunky corded telephones, founder Marcello Giordani has populated the grid with imagery you’ll be pinning to your virtual whiteboard in no time.