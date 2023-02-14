Stutzle scores in OT, Senators rally to beat Flames 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored at 1:55 of overtime to cap Ottawa's comeback from two goals down as the Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Monday night.

Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Ottawa and Stutlze had assists on all three goals. Mads Sogaard, appearing in his fourth NHL game, made 34 saves.

Dillon Dube had two goals and Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom finished with 21 saves.

The Senators trailed 3-1 late in the third period before Batherson scored on the rebound of a shot by Stutzle with 2:14 left and DeBrincat tied it 46 seconds later.

The Senators got off to a bit of a slow start, but were first on the scoreboard when Stutzle fed Tkachuk a great pass to spring him loose for a breakaway goal 6:10 into the first period. It was his 21st goal of the season.

Dube tied it on a power play when he deflected Noah Hanifin’s shot past Sogaard with 5:13 left in the opening period.

Toffoli put Calgary ahead at 5:55 of the second — just seconds after a power play expired — when he beat Sogaard on the glove side with his 22nd.

Dube put the Flames up 3-1 with his second of the night and 15th of the season by tipping Toffoli's shot past Sogaard.

LINEUP

Ottawa LW Austin Watson returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last three games. ... Sogaard got the start with Ottawa missing its top two goaltenders. Cam Talbot is expected to return in seven to 10 days, while Anton Forsberg, who injured his right and left MCL, will be out two to three months.

UP NEXT

The Senators are back in action Tuesday night as they visit the New York Islanders, while the Flames host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Flames: Host Detroit on Thursday night.

Senators: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

