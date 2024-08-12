Stuttgart in contact with Roma target Loïc Badé

Roma are no longer the only team interested in French defender Loïc Badé.

The Sevilla player – fresh off a silver medal with the French national team at the Paris Olympics – is on the market and has been linked with a potential move to Roma.

However, the deal with the Giallorossi is not as straightforward as it was initially believed.

According to RMC Sport, Stuttgart have come forward as suitors for the 24-year-old.

The German club have made contact with the player’s agents and are now in discussions in order to find an agreement with Badé.

Sevilla, in the meantime, continue asking for 20 million euros.