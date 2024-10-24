Stuttgart boss on Undav: "A type you rarely find in today's football business"

Fabian Wohlgemuth has praised Deniz Undav, describing him as "a type rarely found in today's football business".

Phpto: Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images

VfB Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth believes Deniz Undav is a great asset for German football - not only as a player, but also as a person.

"Deniz is an entertainer, but also a leader," Wohlgemuth told Stuttgarter Zeitung, adding:

"These things are needed more than ever in modern football - that's what makes him so valuable for the DFB and for us.

“Deniz is an asset both on and off the pitch.”

According to Wohlgemuth, Undav is “a type that you rarely find in today's football business.”

“He is not an artificial figure, he does not pretend and he does not try to present a different image to the public.”

His direct approach in interviews and to his teammates has made him popular.

"He doesn't beat around the bush - if he feels something is wrong, he says so," said Wohlgemuth.

"He has a sense of where the fun ends and the seriousness begins".