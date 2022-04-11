Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces in "Black"

Shortly after last week's first look of the Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Fossil," images of "Black" have now surfaced on the internet.

The upcoming silhouette's upper is crafted from premium black leather. Adding a touch of texture is the Swoosh featuring a snakeskin pattern and the "S" perforation on the toebox. Elsewhere, the ankle straps are embroidered with "STUSSY" in gold, while the “S” hit on the heel is decorated with jewels. The white midsoles with contrasting "AIR" branding and black outsoles round off the kicks.

Stussy x Nike's Air Force 1 Mid “Black” will reportedly drop alongside “Fossil” this spring.

