Stussy x Converse to Drop a Chuck 70 Hi "Surfman" Collab

Stussy and Converse are back at it once again, joining forces for a reworked version of the Chuck 70 Hi. The release follows the duo's black-and-white iteration from earlier this summer, while the California-based brand just dropped its Fall 2022 collection.

The kicks, dubbed "Surfman," arrive in a light pink "Plumeria" hue splashed onto an eco-friendly upper made out of hemp fabric. Stussy's signature Surfman motif adds a touch of contrast, appearing on the lateral collars, while the tongue features All Star branding in the streetwear label's recognizable font. White soles round out the design, along with black and white laces.

Take a closer look above. The Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi "Surfman" will release on August 26 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) worldwide at Chapter Stores, select Dover Street Market locations and online.